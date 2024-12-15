Alia inaugurates security outfit, donates 100 vehicles, 600 motorcycles

Governor Hyacinth Alia on Saturday launched a 5000-personnel new security outfit known as the Benue State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG).

Alia also unveiled a Joint Security Task Force named “Operation Anyam Nyor” to tackle the security challenges bedevilling the state.

The governor during the ceremony in Makurdi announced the donation of 100 Hilux security vans and 600 special combatant motorcycles for their effective operations.

He assured Benue citizens that security remained his top priority, adding that the stability of a community forms the bedrock for meaningful and sustainable development.

Alia stated that the state made strategic investments aimed at fortifying the capacity of security agencies.

According to him, the goal was to decisively combat criminality and create an environment where people could live, farm, work, and thrive without fear.

He said the BSCPG was established by law to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in the state by way of synergising and comparing notes on security challenges.

Alia stated that an additional 5000 guards would be recruited in due course to bring the total to 10,000.

“To further strengthen our security framework, I am pleased to announce the launch of the Operation “Anyam Nyor” Joint Security Task Force.

“This operation represents the largest and most comprehensive security collaboration in the history of our dear state.

“The operation has the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps working together.

“They will deploy personnel across all local government areas in the state.

“This joint effort will ensure that security concerns are not only addressed comprehensively but also decisively,” he said.

The governor further commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support of his administration, especially his security efforts.

He also commended the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatyse, and the Catholic Bishop of the Katsina-Ala Diocese, Most Rev. Isaac Dugu, for their dedication to peace-building in the state.

Alia further thanked the officers for responding to the call for service and urged them to always operate by their mandate.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Gombe, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, said all the 19 northern governors would support the Benue security project to succeed.

Yahaya said the efforts of the Benue governor were in preparation for the coming of the state police and declared that Benue was a step ahead of other states of the federation.

Also, the Tiv paramount ruler, Prof. James Ayatse, said the entire Benue traditional institution would support the security initiatives of the governor to succeed.

Ayatse further warned that the recruitment of 5000 BSCPG was not for political reasons and charged the officers to operate within their set mandate.

NAN reports that other governors who attended the event were the governor of Yobe, Governor Mai Buni; Kogi Deputy Governor, Joel Salifu; and representatives of Nasarawa and Taraba governors.