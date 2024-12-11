Adelabu confirms FG's crucial collaboration with Germany to enhance power supply

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, says the Federal Government is collaborating with the Republic of Germany to enhance electricity supply in the country.

The Minister made this statement while briefing State House Correspondents after a bilateral meeting between President Bola Tinubu and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The name of the game now is cooperation, collaboration, and partnership.

“The flagship of this bilateral relationship is the Presidential Power Initiative, with Siemens implementing both the Brownfield and Greenfield transmission substations,” Adelabu said.

He added that since the signing of the agreement in Dubai at COP 28 in December 2023, significant progress has been made.

“The pilot phase of the project, which is 80 per cent complete, involves the importation, installation, and commissioning of 10 power transformers and 10 power mobile substations,” he explained.

Adelabu noted that this development had added 750 megawatts to Nigeria’s transmission grid capacity, which had contributed to the relative stability seen in the grid.

“We expect an additional 150 megawatts capacity to be added upon the completion of the entire pilot phase by the end of the year.

“The first phase of the project includes the rehabilitation of 14 existing (brownfield) substations and the establishment of 23 new Greenfield substations across the country,” he said.

Additionally, Adelabu discussed the focus on renewable energy as the way forward for Nigeria.

“We have an energy transition plan aiming for net-zero emissions by 2060. To achieve this, we must collaborate and partner,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of working with countries like Germany, which has the necessary technology.

“We have the sun. Over 30 states in Nigeria experience a minimum of 10 hours of sunshine daily. Germany has the technology.

“We also have wind energy, desert wind up north and coastal wind-down south,” Adelabu explained.

He also noted that the new highway from Lagos to Calabar was opening up opportunities for offshore wind energy across the nine coastal states.

Adelabu further highlighted that the new road from Badagry to Sokoto would provide better access to hydroelectric power plants, mentioning that Nigeria has over 300 dams that have not been utilised for hydroelectric power due to poor access.

“Many of these dams will also be opened up,” he added.

He said that the German International Agency for Development was supporting Nigeria’s grid extension and renewable energy initiatives.