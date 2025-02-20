A soothsayer told us in 1952 that Babangida would lead Nigeria - Abdulsalami

Nigeria's last military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has disclosed that a soothsayer had predicted the emergence of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) as Nigeria's head of state some 33 years before it became a reality.

He made this known on Thursday, February 20, 2025, when he spoke at the launch of IBB's memoir, A Journey In Service, in Abuja.

The book launch, which had in attendance President Bola Tinubu, Yakubu Gowon, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osinbajo, among other dignitaries, was held alongside a fundraising for the IBB presidential library.

Abdulsalami and Babangida shared a lot in common. They didn't only rule Nigeria; they also grew up together on the streets of Minna and still live in the Niger State capital as neighbours.

IBB came to power in 1985 after a coup overthrew Muhammadu Buhari and left the scene in 1993. Abdulsalami emerged as head of state following Sani Abacha's death in 1998. The latter midwifed Nigeria's transition to the fourth republic in 1999.

Abdulsalami reveals prediction

According to Abdulsalami, a soothsayer had foretold the coming of Babangida into the revered seat as far back as 1952.

Going down the memory lane in front of the packed audience, Abdulsalami narrated the prediction that came to fruition over three decades later.

“While we were growing up in the little town of Minna about 80 years ago, as far back as 1952, a soothsayer told us that IBB was going to be the head of state of this country.

“We never believed him. Then Captain Gowon, a young, smart officer, lured us to join the military, and when we joined the army, all our hope was to get to the rank of a captain and retire.