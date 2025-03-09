27-year-old man caught with fresh human head in Edo

The Police Command in Edo has detained for prosecution a 27-year-old man after he was found in possession of a fresh human head in the Evbuotubu area of Benin.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, said that the suspect was detained in the early hours of Friday following his arrest by operatives of the Evbuotubu Division in collaboration with local vigilantes.

According to Yamu, upon interrogation, the suspect led officers to a decapitated body discovered along the road near Eweka Shopping Plaza.

The police spokesperson said the deceased was later identified as 43-year-old Edobor Lawrence of Osagie Street, Evbuotubu Quarters.

“His remains have been taken to a hospital for preservation while investigations continue,” he said.

Yamu said the state Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, extended condolences to the victim’s family and assured the public that those involved in the crime would be brought to justice.

He said the commissioner further urged young people to seek legitimate means of livelihood rather than resorting to crime.