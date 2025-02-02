2 men forced to exchange kisses after being caught shoplifting

A video from South Africa has caused anger online after showing two Zulu men being forced to kiss as punishment for allegedly stealing from a shop. Many people have criticised the act, calling it unfair and humiliating.

In the video, the two men are sitting on the floor. One of them, who appears bald, has his hands tied behind his back, while the other is unshackled. A man behind the camera orders them to kiss. The untied man looks scared and hesitates but eventually follows the order.

The situation worsens when the person filming says their first kiss is insufficient and threatens them with more punishment. He then forces them to kiss again, this time more romantically.

The video quickly spread on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with many people reacting angrily. Some called the punishment cruel and unnecessary, while others questioned why it was done in the first place.

The incident has led to discussions about how suspected criminals are treated, and many have called on the authorities to investigate and take action.