What was meant to be an honest conversation about periods became an online discussion about women’s health. On 5 October 2025, a Nigerian X (formerly Twitter) user, @Fayokunmii, posted a tweet calling on women to openly share their menstrual stories . Her call to make period talk the norm quickly went viral, gathering thousands of responses from women re-living their very own histories with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), a severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) that afflicts an estimated 5–8 per cent of women worldwide .

How It Started

Fayokunmi tweeted about how she battled PMDD and how it nearly went unnoticed for years. She shared that her journey to diagnosis was not a simple one; she sought out a psychiatrist in 2023 after decades of misinterpreting symptoms as anxiety and depression.

Aside from the awakening, she made lifestyle changes that helped her deal with PMDD: maintaining an active level, indulging in self-care rituals, wearing cute lingerie, drinking regularly, avoiding strong scents, lighting candles, and taking mindful walks, even when the fatigue was too much to handle.

Her candid truth resonated with thousands, prompting others to share their own perspectives. Amongst many quotes, some users admitted they had only been aware of PMDD after reading the same on X.

What she explained was the overwhelming emotional weight PMDD can have on an individual, typically appearing as extreme sadness, tiredness, irritability, and suicidal thoughts in the luteal phase (the two weeks before menstruation). Other users identified with similar personal experiences, explaining that they were initially misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder or chronic depression before being educated about PMDD. Some of them found solace in knowing others understood the tiredness and unpredictability of the condition.

For a lot of people, this trending thread was more than mere chatter; it was a moment of collective understanding and validation.

What is Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder?

PMDD is a hormonal mood disorder that appears at the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle. Unlike typical PMS, PMDD comes with intense psychological and physical symptoms such as depression, anxiety, irritability, dizziness, cloudy vision, migraine, and fatigue. It's most often underdiagnosed, especially in Nigeria, where menstruation is still a taboo topic. Doctors estimate PMDD is often mistakenly diagnosed as depression, generalized anxiety disorder, or ADHD because of overlapping symptoms. The awareness gap means that many women suffer in silence, unable to explain why they feel completely different versions of themselves every few weeks.

She added that for women planning to have children, PMDD increases the risk of postpartum depression, making psychiatric support essential during pregnancy planning.

Criticism and Cultural Pushback

Not everybody was a fan of the honest talk. While most women loved the honesty and rapport of the talk, some questioned whether or not such intimate matters ought to be exposed.

Her response opened up more discourse about menstrual stigma in Nigeria, a culture where women are often discouraged from speaking openly about their reproductive lives. However, supporters of the viral tweet argue that it is exactly this silence that keeps women undiagnosed, uninformed, and ashamed of their own bodies.

Following the viral tweet, Fertitude, a Nigerian women's health brand committed to helping women monitor and take care of their reproductive health, hopped on the conversation. "We would love to have you share on our X Space this month on PMDD," the brand tweeted, extending an invite to @Fayokunmii to speak. Many women in the thread began sharing what has been helping them get through PMDD as well: Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) for mood management

Exercise and activity to ease cramps and dispel mental fog

Mindfulness practices, journaling, and relaxation

Hormonal treatment from professionals These shared routines not only normalize the conversation but also provide comfort to others navigating the same invisible storm.

Why These Types of Conversations Matter

The thread may have started as a single tweet, but its ripple effect highlights something deeper: the need for safe spaces where women can discuss their struggles without shame. For years, conversations around menstrual health have been reduced to whispers, euphemisms, or total silence. However, with social media, women are finding their voices and connecting with one another.

