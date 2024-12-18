Why you should never share makeup brushes

Sharing makeup brushes might seem harmless, especially if it’s with someone you trust, like a close friend or family member.

But what many people don’t realise is that sharing these beauty tools can lead to serious skin problems and infections. Makeup brushes come into direct contact with your skin, picking up oils, bacteria, and dead skin cells every time you use them. When you share them, you’re also sharing whatever is on someone else’s skin—and that’s not always a good thing.

While it might feel like a small favour, using someone else’s makeup brushes or letting them use yours can lead to breakouts, irritation, or even infections that take time to heal.

Here are some reasons why sharing makeup brushes is risky, how it can affect your skin, and what you can do to protect your health while keeping your beauty routine clean.

1. Spreading bacteria and germs

Makeup brushes collect bacteria from your skin, even if your skin looks clean. When you share brushes, you’re transferring bacteria between users. This can lead to breakouts, clogged pores, or skin infections like folliculitis. Some bacteria, like Staphylococcus aureus (staph), can be particularly harmful and cause serious infections if they enter the skin.

2. Risk of spreading viruses

Certain viruses, like cold sores caused by the herpes simplex virus, can easily spread through makeup brushes. If someone has a cold sore and uses your brush, they could unknowingly pass the virus to you. Since viruses can survive on surfaces for a while, even sharing after several hours can be risky.

3. Fungal infections can spread too

Fungi thrive in moist, warm environments, making makeup brushes a potential breeding ground. Sharing brushes can transfer fungal infections like ringworm or athlete’s foot if someone has these conditions and uses the brushes. These infections are not only uncomfortable but also take time to treat.

4. Skin sensitivities and allergic reactions

What works for someone else’s skin might not work for yours. If the person you’re sharing brushes with uses products that your skin doesn’t tolerate, traces of those products can cause irritation or allergic reactions. This can lead to redness, itching, or even painful rashes.

5. Eye infections are a big risk

Sharing brushes used around the eyes, like eyeliner or eyeshadow brushes, is particularly risky. Eye infections like conjunctivitis spread easily and can be very uncomfortable. Using clean, personal brushes is the best way to protect your eyes from irritation and infection.

How to stay safe

Always use your own brushes and clean them regularly with gentle soap or brush cleaners.

If you’re a makeup artist, use disposable applicators and sanitise brushes between clients.

Never share brushes, even with close friends or family.

Protect your skin by sticking to your own tools, keeping them clean, and avoiding the temptation to share.