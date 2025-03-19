Why some men wake up with painful erections

Morning erections, medically called nocturnal penile tumescence (NPT), are completely normal. They happen when blood flow increases to the penis during the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep.

Many men experience painful erections at some point in their lives, and while it might be confusing or even worrying, there’s surprisingly a good reason behind it.

However, when these erections become painful, they can turn a natural process into an uncomfortable or even distressing experience.

Painful morning erections can be caused by different factors; let’s take a look at why this happens and what can be done about it.

Why do men get morning erections?

Before we talk about why they hurt, let’s first understand why they happen. Morning erections are a natural part of male biology . They occur multiple times during sleep, usually without a man even realising it. These erections are linked to healthy blood circulation and the body’s way of keeping the penile tissue oxygenated.

Hormones also play a role. When men wake up, their testosterone levels are usually at their highest, which can contribute to erections. In most cases, morning erections go away on their own and are painless. However, in some cases, they come with discomfort or pain.

What causes painful morning erections?

Here are some common reasons why an erection might hurt:

1. A full bladder

A full bladder can trigger an erection because the pressure on the pelvic nerves can send signals to the brain that stimulate blood flow to the penis. This can sometimes cause discomfort or pain, especially if the bladder is extremely full.

2. Dehydration

Not drinking enough water can make the blood thicker and reduce circulation, making erections feel more uncomfortable. Dehydration also affects the muscles, which can lead to cramping or tightness in the pelvic area.

3. Peyronie’s disease

This condition happens when scar tissue forms inside the penis, causing it to bend or curve. If a man has Peyronie’s disease, his erections can be painful, especially in the morning when they occur naturally.

4. Priapism

Priapism is a rare but serious condition where an erection lasts longer than four hours and doesn’t go away. If an erection stays for too long, it can damage the penile tissues and become very painful. Morning erections that are prolonged and painful could be a sign of this condition.

5) Nerve or blood flow issues

Certain health problems like diabetes, nerve damage, or poor circulation can make erections more painful. This happens because the blood flow isn’t working properly or the nerves are too sensitive.

What can you do about it?

If you wake up with painful erections often, here are some things you can do: