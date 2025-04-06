What you should know about him before accepting that proposal

We've heard several times from relationship experts and experienced married people that love is not enough when making the lifetime decision of marriage. Yes, we know you already have butterflies flapping in your belly, and every sight of your prince charming melts your heart.

But there's more to think about, especially when he's ready to take the next step of walking you down the Aisle. Yes, you're attracted to him, and he's popped the question? But before you say yes, ask yourself what you know about him.

Our experience with many couples shows us there's more to marriage than affection, and that's why we've dedicated this article to explaining what you should know about your man before accepting his proposal.

Let's jump right into it.

His genotype

It might sound cliché, but you'll be surprised by how many people jump into marriage without knowing their genotype and the genotype of the people they're marrying. Unfortunately, not asking is a major recipe for disaster, and it doesn't matter whether you're spiritual or not.

Genotype compatibility is so important that some churches and mosques won't wed you until you're sure of it. So ask the question now!

Why He Wants to Marry You

Come close, let's tell you a secret: many guys out there do not know the reason they want to get married. For many, it's just to fulfill life's obligations, while a lot of others see it as a route to childbearing. You don't want to be stuck with anybody who thinks like this.

That's why you should find out why he wants to get married in the first place. Please don't get married to a guy who's only thinking about marriage because his parents are pressuring him to.

How He Sees Financial Responsibilities

Here's another important thing to talk about before finally saying you do: Make sure his ideals align with yours. Does he believe in partnership, even down to chores and finances? Would he bear the lion's share of financial responsibilities?

These are things that can make or mar your marriage, so talk about them while you can. You know what you want. Just make sure you're on the same page with him.

His Idea of Conflict Management

Partners who can speak gently to each other rather than fly off the handle will be the most effective at sorting out typical disagreements over money, sex, and chores.