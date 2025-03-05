What it takes to compete in Formula 4 and How the Felber Twins are navigating one of racing’s toughest levels

Formula 4 (F4) is a level of professional racing that serves as a stepping stone between karting and higher tiers in motorsport, like Formula 3 and, ultimately, Formula 1. Established by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) in 2014, F4 provides a standardized platform for young drivers to hone their skills in single-seater racing cars.

Each country or region hosts its own championship under a universal set of regulations, ensuring consistency in competition and vehicle specifications.

Despite being a base level of racing, F4 still has a high level of competition. For instance, the 2023 Formula 4 Italian Championship featured 23 races with 50 drivers participating. Notably, only six drivers secured wins, underscoring the high level of competition.

In the United States, the F4 U.S. Championship has gained prominence as a premier series for emerging talent. The 2024 season marked the ninth iteration of the championship, introducing the Ligier JS F422 car powered by the Ligier Storm V4 engine.

Among the rising stars in this arena are 14-year-old identical twin brothers Cash and Roman Felber from Cleveland. Their journey into racing began at the age of eight, maneuvering Segway Karts in their driveway.

However, after attending the Austin Grand Prix in 2022, their aspirations took a definitive turn. Inspired by the event, both brothers expressed a keen interest in pursuing racing seriously. “We went to the Austin F1 race in 2022 and we both wanted to race, and our dad helped us figure out how we can,” Cash recalls.

Since then, they have continued developing and competing in top karting series such as SKUSA KA100JR and USPKS KA100JR. Additionally, they have participated in extensive Formula 4 testing at various U.S. tracks to gain experience across different circuits.

Also, after competing in the FARA Formula 4 series in 2024, Cash took home 3rd place and numerous 4th places during the season, and Roman finished in the top 5 out of 20+ competitors.

Under the guidance of FLBR Motorsport, their training extends beyond the gym. They utilize racing simulators to refine their driving skills alongside strength, endurance, and neck conditioning exercises.

These simulators allow them to practice braking points, racecraft, and different track layouts, providing an invaluable training tool.

“I stretch before I go out. I also do reaction stuff, I run through my pre-race mental checklist from Enzo Mucci, my coach.” Similarly, Cash states the importance of physical conditioning: “Go to the gym and do strength training, also cardio, and core specific. We also do a ton of neck exercises to prepare for the G forces.”

Beyond their training, the twins’ competitive drive fuels their growth. "Racing is all about small margins," Roman explains.

"If you're a tenth of a second off, you could drop multiple positions." The stakes are high, and every detail matters as they strive for success. Cash adds, "You have to push yourself constantly because there are always 25 other drivers trying to beat you. The top five are the most competitive, and that’s where we aim to be."

The competitive nature of F4 racing means that even a slight lapse can have significant consequences. Roman points out, “It’s pretty competitive; like, if you’re one-tenth off, you could be like 5th.”

Formula 4 is a critical platform for young drivers who are aspiring to ascend the ranks of motorsport. With their strong work ethic, dedication to training, and competitive mindset, Cash and Roman Felber are well-positioned to continue making progress in one of racing’s most challenging and rewarding pathways.

Their 2025 season in the US Formula 4 JSF4 series is set to be their most ambitious yet, with plans to test and compete in additional F4 events in Europe and Italy and continue their climb through the motorsport ranks.