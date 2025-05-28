Tinubu's reforms will bring success gradually, not overnight - Buhari tells Nigerians

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commended his successor, President Bola Tinubu, for steering the country through difficult reforms, describing the decision as essential to spur economic growth and prosperity.

The former president made this known in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in which he congratulated Tinubu on the second anniversary of his office.

While acknowledging the economic squeeze on Nigerians, especially the vulnerable, Buhari argued that the ongoing reforms were necessary for the country to return to prosperity.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that the government's reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

At the same time, he urged the citizens and the private sector to join the government in reducing poverty and inflation in the country.

“The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can,” he stated.

Buhari also urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and stay confident about the country’s future.

“Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy,” President Buhari said in the conclusion of his message.

“I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care,” he added.