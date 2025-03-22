Surviving Nigeria as newly married couple - 5 economic tips that can help

Surviving Nigeria is already tough enough. Now imagine how difficult it'll be for newlyweds who are still figuring out how to navigate the early stages of their marriage.

Money is such an important determinant of whether you'll enjoy your marriage or not, and that's why you can't shy away from discussing it. But it doesn't stop at learning how to make money. You must also learn how to manage it, especially as a newly weds.

We understand that that can be a grey area for most people, and that's why we've dedicated this post to offering financial tips to help new couples survive the harsh Nigerian economy.

Let's dive right into it.

Have weekly budgets

Nothing beats planning when it comes to financial management. So you can always discuss individual and periodic budgets as part of your first post-marital plans. Here, you can compare your expenses and cut what needs cutting out.

Remember that you're just starting a family and you'll need all the money you can to make it work. So, cut off unnecessary expenses and focus on what's required.

Pick up joint money goals and start saving towards them

You're now a couple, and you must start thinking of being one. Don't wait until a few months or years to be able to save towards a goal. It doesn't have to be a big goal like buying a car or building a house.

Start from little things like buying a gadget or saving towards a vacation. Having joint goals and saving towards them can definitely help you build better financial intimacy.

Ensure regular communication and transparency about finances

Nothing fosters teamwork among couples like open communication about income, expenses, and major financial decisions. As new couples, it can be quite difficult transitioning into accountability to your partner, but it's totally worth it.

It helps your partner know where you truly are and how they can help you manage your finances better. At least, they can understand better when you cancel that date because you're not buoyant enough to afford it.

Practice financial control

It may not seem like it from the start, but frivolous spending can affect your finances, especially with today's high cost of living. We understand the need to enjoy entertainment once in a while, but you must learn to keep a budget that helps you spend within limits.

You don't have to buy a new bag every month or drink beer with friends every day. Save some of that money for emergencies, which must happen occasionally.

Stay hopeful

Finally, there's no better time to stay positive than when you finally tie the knot with the love of your life. Your state of mind is very important in determining how you navigate this period, especially given the state of things in the country. Look after your mental health.

Stay positive and be the spark of positivity that keeps your partner going. Things will definitely make sense for you and your partner in the long run.

Happy married life!