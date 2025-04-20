Surviving NEPA's Wahala: Household tips for unstable power supply

If there's one issue that cuts across neighbourhoods and states in Nigeria, it's constant power outage. While we've often turned it into jokes and banters, it's still an endemic that needs tackling.

But while we'll leave the handling to the government, we can surely manage our household without letting incessant power outages affect us.

Today, let's talk about practical tips that can help you stay sane and comfortable when outages happen.

1. Invest in Rechargeable Devices

When power is as unpredictable as a Lagos traffic jam, having rechargeable gadgets is a lifesaver. These days, you'll find the rechargeable version of nearly every device you want. From rechargeable fans and lanterns to power banks and mini clippers, these tools are designed to keep you going when power becomes epileptic or unpredictable.

2. Get a Good Power Bank (or Two)

Your phone is your connection to the world - news, entertainment, work, and those endless friendly chats. You don't want to be without your phone, and that's why it makes sense to invest in a good power bank. A solid power bank ensures you’re not cut off when power disappears for hours (or days). There are even solar power banks these days. You can grab one of them and enjoy well-charged phones for days.

3. Solar Lights Are a Game Changer

Gone are the days when solar lamps were bulky and unreliable. Today’s solar-powered bulbs and garden lights are affordable, efficient, and perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Leave them out in the sun during the day, and you’ll have hours of light at night. You can even buy them in traffic. Just ensure you're buying a reliable brand.

4. Make the Most of Cold Storage

Frequent power outages can turn your fridge into a sauna. This is why you need to find a way to keep it cold when there's no power. Some useful tips that can help you maintain the coldness of your fridge for longer periods include:

Freeze bottles of water to keep the freezer cold during outages.

Avoid opening the fridge unnecessarily.

Store perishables in cooler boxes with ice packs during prolonged power outages.

5. Switch to Gas or Charcoal for Cooking

Electric stoves and cookers may be cheaper to use, but they're not an option when the power goes out. Having a backup cooking option, like a gas burner or traditional charcoal stove, can be a lifesaver in moments when NEPA starts to flicker like it has a mood swing. There are fancy charcoal stoves designed to minimise smoke. Invest in them and you'll be glad you did for years.

6. Know Your Power Schedule (If Any)