Purple, bold & unstoppable – Meet Pulse NG’s Editorial women: Entertainment

For this special edition, we’re spotlighting the incredible women behind Pulse Nigeria’s editorial team in honour of International Women’s Day.

As the world unites with women to #AccelerateAction for this year’s International Women’s Day, let’s pull back the curtain for the first time and unveil the personalities behind the words you love reading on Pulse NG.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola, Celebrity Reporter, Pulse NG

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter for Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. Ibukun has a first-class degree in Mass Communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.

What are the fun aspects of your job?

- Writing articles is highly enjoyable for me.

- Meeting influential personalities and celebrities.

What are the not-so-fun aspects of your job?

- Sourcing for news angles can be tasking at times and often draining.

How do you unwind in your spare time?

- In my spare time, I enjoy watching movies and cartoons.

- I spend a lot of time scrolling through social media.

Can you describe some of the unconscious biases you think society still holds against women in 2025?

To be honest, I believe all biases against women are very much ‘conscious,’ even in this day and age. We see it in our everyday lives when women voice their intentions to go into ‘male-dominated fields.’ Even women in leadership positions are still judged more harshly than their male counterparts. Traits like assertiveness and decisiveness, which are praised in men, are often seen as aggressive or bossy in women. Women are still held to almost unrealistic beauty standards that men aren’t held by.

What would you like to be remembered for? Or How would you like to be remembered?

I’d like to be remembered as the fun, purple-loving journalist.

Brooks Eti-Inyene, Movie Reporter, Pulse NG

Brooks Eti-Inyene is the Movie Reporter for Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats.

What are the fun aspects of your job?

It is hybrid.

What are the not-so-fun aspects of your job?

I have to come to the office.

How do you unwind in your spare time?

Watch movies, read books.

Can you describe some of the unconscious biases you think society still holds against women in 2025?

Society still believes that when a woman comes out to speak up against discrimination or sexual harassment, it is because the man isn't attractive to them. This regressive thinking shouldn't be heard of in 2025. It is high time we knew what sexual harassment is. No arguments.