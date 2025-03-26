Pepsodent partners Schools to deepen awareness on Oral Health

As part of activities to celebrate World Oral Health Day 2025, Pepsodent, a leading voice on oral hygiene advocacy, has successfully carried out a nationwide school awareness campaign in select schools to promote healthy oral habits among Nigerian children.

World Oral Health Day is celebrated annually every 20th of March to empower people with the knowledge, tools and confidence to secure good oral health, being a key indicator of overall health, well-being and quality of life.

The World Oral Health Day school awareness campaign which took place in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Rivers and Oyo, provided an opportunity to educate and enlighten thousands of school children on the importance of proper oral hygiene through interactive learning sessions and other engagement activities.

The awareness campaign took place in 52 schools in Lagos State, four schools in Oyo State, five schools in Enugu State, seven schools in Rivers State and five schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

At the Lagos school awareness campaign, Unilever Nigeria Plc through Pepsodent brand reinforced its commitment to improving oral health by teaching students the essential habits needed for strong and healthy teeth.

Speaking at the school awareness campaign held simultaneously at African Church Primary School, Karaole Primary School, Coker Memorial Primary School, and Ayanleye Memorial Primary School, all in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Mary Akindola, emphasized the need for communities and parents to adopt early oral health education in preventing long-term dental issues.

Akindola also stressed the need for kids to reduce sugar intake and undertake regular dental check-ups noting that most oral health problems are preventable if one develops consistent habits of brushing twice daily—morning and night for at least two minutes.

We are here today because we believe that good oral hygiene is essential for a healthy future. Unfortunately, many children and young people are at risk of developing oral health issues later in life. Our mission is to spread awareness and equip the next generation with the knowledge and habits they need to maintain excellent oral hygiene, she said.

Also speaking at the event, Internal Communications Manager, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Afomre Ubogu reinforced the role of parents, teachers, and key stakeholders in ensuring children adopt good oral care practices.

Pepsodent is a brand focused on children because we know that developing good oral hygiene early leads to a lifetime of strong and healthy teeth. While we, as a brand, and teachers play a role in educating children, parents' role in inculcating this habit in them cannot be undermined. The real impact happens at home, and parents should supervise their children to ensure they brush their teeth twice daily, she stated.

In her remarks, the Headteacher, African Church Primary School, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Adebambo, who spoke on behalf of other headteachers expressed gratitude to the management of Unilever Nigeria Plc for the laudable initiative stating that the program has made a lasting impression on the pupils.

Adebambo pledged to intensify effort by reinforcing the message at the next Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting, which would ensure that parents play their role in sustaining good oral hygiene practices at home.

You can see the excitement on the children's faces—they are happy to step outside the classroom, play, and, most importantly, learn. Many of us, even as adults, tend to use a toothbrush for four or five months, but today, we learnt the importance of changing it every three months, she said.

This school awareness campaign is part of Pepsodent’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness about oral health in Nigeria. Through this initiative, the brand has successfully reached over 30,000 children in 2025, increasing the total reach of 2024 by over 400%.