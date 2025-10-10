Part 11: How a Nigerian teen trafficked through Libya became a celebrity barber in Europe

Part 10 recap:

In Part 10, a single tax record changed Jimmy’s life. After years of rejection and homelessness, a policewoman helped him secure legal papers through a new work visa law. With that breakthrough, he returned to cutting hair in cramped apartments, hustling from one client to another until word of his skill spread. Then came his first big break: a Serie B footballer who would unknowingly set him on the path to fame.

Jimmy got into a Mercedes-Benz for the first time that evening. As the player turned on the massage seats and started driving, Jimmy stared at the city lights, and then the tears trickled down. Quiet, grateful, overwhelming tears.

"Why are you crying?" the player asked, confused.

And Jimmy whispered, "You don't get it. A few years ago, I was in Libya, chained up, being beaten with pipes. I've slept on the ground. I've watched people die. And now I'm in a Benz? Getting called to cut hair for footballers? Nah… this doesn't feel real."

The player kept his word. He took Jimmy to the locker room and introduced him to the squad. From there, one haircut became ten, ten became twenty, and soon Jimmy's work was circulating across Instagram stories, TikToks, WhatsApp statuses, and post-match interviews. Players would joke on camera, saying they scored because of a cut from 360.

They'd say, "The guy told me I'd score, and boom, I scored." They started calling him their lucky charm, their fortune teller with clippers.

That was when the name 360 really began to stick. Back then, Jimmy hadn't even added the "Kuts" part. He was just 360, because he did everything. All-rounder. Hustler. Survivor. Some people remembered how he used to wash cars, clean kitchens, cut hair with blades and no clippers. So they called him 360 for his ability to handle every angle of survival.

"If that's what they see," he said, "then I'll take it. I'll own it."

He talked to his sister, and she sent him a list of names, phrases, combinations that might fit. One of them stood out.

360 Cuts.

It said everything. But the "C" didn't feel right. It felt too soft, too neat, too plain for what he had lived through. It needed an edge, a punch, a twist that reflected who he was and where he came from. So he flipped it. Replaced the "C" with a "K."

360Kuts.

That little change made all the difference. It looked bolder, felt sharper, stronger, rawer, a little rebellious. And when he searched Instagram for the handle, there it was, untouched, waiting for him.

That's how he officially became 360Kuts with a K.

Becoming 360Kuts

Jimmy wasn't just going to sit back and wait for people to find him. He knew that to be seen, to be remembered, you had to do more than just cut hair. So he became his own media team.

He hit the streets with a phone and a microphone and started doing street interviews. Late at night, he'd pull up outside clubs and lounges—not to drink or dance, but to grind. He'd stand outside and ask strangers the wildest questions: "Would you take your ex back for 5 million?" or "Who cheats more, men or women?" Funny, easy questions. Click-worthy content.

It worked. People laughed, shared, and followed.

He pitched club promoters too: "Let me in. I've got followers. I'll make content here. I'll promote your event." It saved him entry fees, and once inside, it became business. He'd slide through the crowd handing out cards, whispering his pitch: "I'm 360. I do clean fades. House calls. Tap in." He wasn't waiting for anyone to give him permission. He was building his name, one handshake at a time.

And the name started sticking. The content brought in exposure. The fades brought in trust. Clients came in batches—some for the cuts, some for the vibes, some for the mystery of this Nigerian guy with the sharp hands and sharper energy. He built a loop: cut by day, content by night, appointments on weekends. He had no team, no sponsors, no paid ads—just energy and consistency.

Then, in 2023, the viral moment hit.

