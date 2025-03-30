Now that Ramadan has ended, what is next?

My friend Aisha is such a funny character. I envy how gently spoken, lovely, and respectful she becomes during Ramadan—almost as if she wears a new personality.

Even her ringtone suddenly changed to prayers and Qur'anic recitations. But we can almost always expect a switch at the end of Ramadan. She suddenly favours the party groove of the moment as her ringtone and her hijab get flung under her box.

Unfortunately, that's the same story for many Nigerian Muslims. Ramadan often has a unique ambience that makes people devote more time to worshipping Allah.

Once it finishes, we say goodbye to our worship. But it shouldn't be so. As Muslims, we're encouraged to be devout in our worship both during and outside Ramadan. In fact, our behaviour now shows who we truly are.

Here are tips that'll help guide our behaviours outside of Ramadan.

Maintain spiritual growth

We can't overemphasise this point. Ramadan has ended, but our devotion to Allah hasn't. This is the time to become even more persistent in worship. After all, the Almighty Allah commands us in the Quran:

“وَاعْبُدْ رَبَّكَ حَتَّى يَأْتِيَكَ الْيَقِينُ”

“And worship your Lord until there comes unto you the certainty (death).” (Al-Hijr, 15:99)

This verse profoundly underscores that our devotion to Allah must not waver but should be a constant endeavor throughout our lives.

Okay, let me be more practical. Here are steps you can take to achieve consistent spiritual growth.

Maintain regular prayers: Prayer is such an important pillar of Islam, and the Holy Prophet constantly emphasises its need. Now's the time to prioritise prayers, ensuring that they're performed with sincerity and reflection. Be disciplined and ensure you don't miss your prayer time. Fast regularly: Yes, the month of Ramadan has ended, but that's not to say you should abandon fasting until the next month of Ramadan. Find the time to fast, especially on Mondays and Thursdays. Also, get used to fasting on the white days (13th, 14th, and 15th) of each lunar month. This was the prophet's tradition, so you know how important it is. Recite the Qur'an regularly: Now more than ever, it's important to dedicate time to connecting with the Qur'an. Be intentional about creating worship time during the day when you'll pray and recite the Qur'an.

Charity: We know you've given so much during this time, but you shouldn't stop. Now's the time to continue giving to the needy and less privileged around you. After all, the Holy Scriptures encourage us to take the spirit of Ramadan into the remainder of the year, allowing the lessons learned to inspire our continued devotion to God.