There’s a special kind of heartbreak that comes from finding out that you missed an event you would’ve loved. You scroll past all the recap videos with a bit of tears in your eyes and wonder how in the world you missed it…

We’re excited to tell you that it doesn't have to be the case anymore. There’s a way to bring all the happening events close to you.

You never have to worry about what to do every weekend, you just have to scroll and pick!

Introducing Fusion Events

Fusion Events is the easiest place to organize and attend events. It is made for everyone, from event organizers to party-goers and career professionals. You can list everything, from – virtual meetups, stadium concerts, and even house parties. It’s the easiest way to set up your event, sell tickets, and get discovered by the people who matter.

Never Run Out Of Places To Be: Fusion wants to make Nigerian events fun again

Who is Fusion Events for?

According to Olaide Oyerinde, Product Manager at Fusion, “we built a home for all things events. One that exists in your browser, not buried behind an app download, a signup form, or a forgotten password. Just tap the link and you’re in. That’s it.”

Fusion Events is built for you and also for:

people who want to go out but don’t know where to look.

people who are tired of missing events every weekend

people who want to host events but have zero idea on how to start.

Event lovers, your next fun spot is one click away.

Every day, new experiences drop on Fusion; music concerts, creator meetups, watch parties, movie screenings, open mics, virtual tech panels, games nights, wellness circles, you name it. You can buy a ticket in seconds. Or RSVP for free. You don’t even need to sign up anywhere.

Event Organisers, let’s make your event a success

OrevaOghene Ben-Orupete, Growth and Virality Manager at Fusion said, “You shouldn’t need a marketing team to throw a successful event. With Fusion, you don’t.

Set up in minutes. Share your link on Fusion and everywhere else. Add paid or free tickets, track RSVPs, and get featured on our homepage and socials.

We’ll even support the first 100 event organisers with marketing efforts and spend.

You focus on creating the best experience ever and we’ll help you get the guests.”

It’s fast. It’s free. And it's already working — You can ask top brands like Cafe One & Crust and Cream that are already selling out shows, growing their communities, and making profits using Fusion Events. You could be next.

Your event deserves a crowd. Your weekend deserves a vibe.

Fusion Events exists to promote the places and platforms that allow Nigerians to gather, to connect, to share joy. This is how culture travels. This is how communities grow. And now, it starts with one link.

