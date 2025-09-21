Learn how to deal with a toxic superior at work without losing yourself

Work is tough enough without having to deal with a toxic boss who makes every day feel like a battlefield. Some superiors micromanage, some take credit for your work, others humiliate staff publicly, and a few do all of the above.

When you encounter such bosses, quitting immediately isn't always the best option, especially with the tons of bills that you must meet every week. Besides, jobs aren’t falling from trees in Nigeria.

The real question is: how do you protect your mental health and dignity while working under a difficult superior?

Here's an article that breaks down how you can deal with a situation like this one.

Recognise the Toxicity for What It Is

The first step is clarity. Many Nigerians are taught to just endure or respect authority no matter what, but there’s a difference between discipline and toxicity. If your boss constantly belittles you, sets unrealistic deadlines, or pits colleagues against each other, it’s not normal leadership.

Recognising this keeps you from internalizing the problem and blaming yourself. Naming the behavior for what it is helps you mentally separate your worth from their actions. You’re not the problem - the toxic culture is.

Build Emotional Boundaries

A toxic boss thrives on getting under your skin. They may shout, manipulate, or guilt-trip you into working extra hours. One of your strongest tools is setting emotional boundaries. Decide what you will absorb and what you will reject.

For example, if insults come your way, don’t carry them home to your family or friends as truth - treat them like noise. Boundaries don’t mean disrespect; they mean refusing to let negativity define your self-esteem. This mental shield can preserve your sanity in hostile environments.

Find Allies at Work

Isolation makes toxicity worse. That’s why it’s important to build professional relationships with colleagues. Share experiences carefully - not to gossip, but to confirm if others are experiencing the same thing.

Solidarity provides emotional relief and can also serve as a support system if you ever need witnesses or collective action. Having allies also creates small pockets of positivity at work that balance out the negativity from your superior.

Explore Formal Avenues Quietly

If the toxicity becomes unbearable, consider exploring formal channels, such as HR or workplace grievance policies. Approach them with facts, not emotions, and present your documented evidence.

Nigerian workplaces sometimes fail to address these issues, but when escalated tactfully and professionally, it can force change. Be discreet when doing this, as going too loud too soon could backfire in organizations where favoritism runs deep.

Have an Exit Plan

Sometimes, the best way to win is to walk away. If you’ve tried your best but nothing changes, start building your exit plan. Update your CV, sharpen your skills, and network quietly for new opportunities.