Labour Party endorses Peter Obi for coalition talks ahead of 2027

The Labour Party’s National Caretaker Committee, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, has formally endorsed Peter Obi’s participation in ongoing coalition talks to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released by Usman’s media aide, Ken Asogwa, the party reaffirmed its support for Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate, to lead or participate in a united political front, should coalition efforts solidify or ultimately fail.

“The LP wholeheartedly welcomes this movement driven by the Nigerian people,” the statement said, reiterating Obi’s constitutional and moral right to contest under the Labour Party’s platform in 2027.

Usman targeted suspended party officials led by Julius Abure, accusing them of undermining national efforts to form a credible opposition.

“Abure and his cohorts, shown the exit door for anti-party activities, cannot question a move clearly rooted in national interest,” she stated.

The caretaker leader praised Obi’s commitment to a coalition “focused on eradicating hunger, insecurity, and poor governance,” which she said aligns with the Labour Party's founding principles.

Usman dismissed as “comical” Abure’s repeated references to a “purported 2024 national convention,” which she claimed had been nullified by the Supreme Court.

“This so-called convention is not only misleading but a flagrant contempt of the Supreme Court’s judgment,” she added.

The committee urged the public to disregard communications from the Abure-led faction, calling them impostors, and to rely solely on updates from Senator Usman’s caretaker leadership.