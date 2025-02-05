Jollof and love: 90% of Nigerians find the ability to cook Jollof rice irresistible in a partner

Cooking has long been a cherished tradition in Nigerian households, bringing people together over hearty meals and shared experiences. It is a practice that transcends generations, tying people together through the simple yet profound act of sharing food.

A recent survey among Nigerians reveals that 85% of singles aged 18-35 view cooking as a major “green flag” in a potential partner. Even more compelling, 90% agree that someone willing to learn cooking is equally attractive.

Food, it seems, is not just a means to the stomach but also a direct route to the heart. The survey found that 95% of respondents believe cooking shows a person’s ability to care for others, with 90% stating that a partner’s hygiene and cleanliness during and after cooking were equally important.

In a country where soups, stews and making Jollof are an art, with an expansive range of soups spanning local classics like ogbono, edikaikong, egusi, and efo riro, to name only a few, it is no surprise that 90% of the respondents agreed that they saw partners who could make Jollof rice and multiple soups as very attractive.

Half of the survey participants admitted to cooking at least once to impress a love interest, with 90% of them having done it multiple times.

However, it was also found that inviting someone over for a home-cooked meal on the first date might be a bit much for Nigerians, with only 20% comfortable with the idea. Instead, the third date seems to be the sweet spot for this romantic gesture.

To help singles level up their dating game, Knorr is sparking vibes in the kitchen and launching #UnlockYourGreenFlag, a new campaign that champions the power of cooking to bring singles together.

As we navigate red flags, cooking is one dating ‘green flag’ that can be relied on – that’s why Knorr is encouraging singles to show off their cooking interests by adding it to their dating profiles.

“Cooking not only helps people connect, but it also offers an opportunity to express in creativity and care,” said Damilola Dania, Category Manager, Nutrition, Unilever West Africa.

As your wingman in the kitchen, Knorr is on a mission to tell the world just how powerful cooking can be, especially for successful relationships. Regardless of whether you are skilled or not, cooking for someone is a great way to demonstrate your thoughtfulness and care for others.

Our research shows that something as simple as adding cooking as an interest or skill on your dating profile can be enough to win over a potential suitor. After all, food is the universal language of love, so it makes sense that something so simple is enough to stir up some passion. So, if you’re looking for love – or just a taste tester for your latest recipe- try levelling up your game by adding cooking to your dating profile.

Knorr is also partnering with the eativists, individuals who lend their voice to the brand's belief that good food and healthy eating can be a force for personal and global change to provide tips and hacks that will help singles spice things up both in the kitchen and in their love lives.

From tutorials on preparing classic Nigerian dishes like jollof rice, to advice on planning the perfect romantic dinner, the campaign promises to inspire confidence in the kitchen.

