It’s not always easy to tell if a friend doesn’t like you, but over time, certain signs can be a dead giveaway. Fake friends don’t always show their true colours immediately, and they can be pretty good at wearing a mask. But, if someone truly has your back, you’ll feel it. So, how do you spot these sneaky “friends” who secretly don’t like you? Well, there are a few red flags to look out for.

1. They only call when they need something

If your friend only reaches out when they want something from you, it’s a big red flag. True friends don’t keep score or only pop up when they need a favour. They genuinely care about your well-being and are there for you, not just when it’s convenient for them.

So, if you notice that your so-called “friend” only hits you up when they need a ride, some cash, or a shoulder to cry on, but disappears when you need help or a listening ear, that’s not friendship, it's exploitation. Fake friends see you as a tool to use, not someone to connect with on a deeper level. 2. They talk behind your back

A friend who talks about you behind your back is never a true friend. If they gossip about you to others, say hurtful things behind your back, or spill your personal secrets, they clearly don’t respect you. Real friends defend you and support you, even when you’re not around. They won’t run to others with your private information just to make themselves look good. Pay attention to how they talk about other people, too. If they’re talking negatively about others, you can bet they’re doing the same about you when you’re not around.

3. They don’t celebrate your successes Ever noticed how some friends act a little too quiet when something good happens in your life? A real friend will be your biggest cheerleader. They’ll celebrate with you, not feel threatened by your success. If a so-called friend downplays your wins, acts jealous, or doesn’t seem happy for you, they’re probably not as supportive as they claim to be. Fake friends often feel insecure and threatened by your happiness because they’re only focused on themselves.

4. They make you feel bad about yourself

A friend who secretly dislikes you will find ways to make you feel small, unworthy, or insecure. They may throw some passive-aggressive comments, give backhanded compliments, or make jokes at your expense; this is a classic sign of a fake friend. True friends lift you up, not tear you down. They’ll make you feel like you can conquer the world, not like you’re constantly walking on eggshells around them. If you find yourself feeling bad about who you are or second-guessing your worth every time you spend time with a friend, it’s time to reconsider that relationship. 5. They’re always competing with you It’s natural to want to be successful, but a true friend wants to see you win alongside them, not at their expense. If your friend seems to always be in competition with you, or even tries to sabotage your progress, then they’re not your friend. They should be supportive of your goals, not threatened by them. Fake friends see your success as a personal challenge, rather than a reason to celebrate. If you can’t share your wins without feeling like they’re secretly trying to outdo you, it’s a sign that your friendship is more about rivalry than real connection. 6. They never apologise for their mistakes

A friend who can’t admit when they’re wrong is not a true friend. We all make mistakes, but real friends will own up to their errors, apologise, and try to make things right. If someone never takes responsibility for their actions or always deflects blame onto you, it shows a lack of respect. Fake friends often refuse to apologise because they don’t care enough to fix things, they just want to avoid confrontation and keep things in their favour. It’s a classic case of selfishness masquerading as friendship.

7. They don’t make time for you Friendships require effort, and real friends make time for each other. If someone consistently cancels plans, makes excuses, or doesn’t seem interested in spending quality time with you, it’s a sign they might not care as much as they should. Fake friends will always find a way to avoid you, especially when you need them the most. They’ll put other people or things ahead of your relationship, showing that they don’t truly value your time or company.