How to politely tell a visitor it’s time to go home

We've all had that one visitor who wouldn't leave. You enjoy their company at first, but then the hours go by, and they are still sitting there, chatting away. You’re tired, you have things to do, or maybe you just want some alone time. But you don’t want to be rude. You don’t want to hurt their feelings or make them feel unwelcome, and some people don’t take hints, while others may not realise they’ve overstayed their welcome. So, how do you can get them to leave without creating an awkward situation?

1. Set expectations early One way to avoid uncomfortable situations is to let your visitor know from the beginning how long they can stay. For example, when they arrive, you can say, “It’s great to see you! I have to wake up early tomorrow, but we can catch up for an hour or so.” This way, they know they shouldn’t stay too long. 2. Use body language

If your visitor is ignoring hints, your body language can help. Yawning, stretching, or standing up can signal that it’s time to go. If they are still not getting the message, try gathering their things or glancing at the clock. These small actions can make them realise they have stayed long enough. 3. Give a gentle reminder Sometimes, people get carried away in conversation and forget about time. A friendly reminder can help. You can say, “This has been so much fun, but I have a long day tomorrow.” This makes it clear that you need to end the visit without sounding rude.

4. Start wrapping up If they don’t seem ready to leave, start wrapping up the visit yourself. Stand up, take their cup or plate, and say, “Let me walk you to the door.” This way, you are leading the situation towards an ending. 5. Be honest but kind

If all else fails, honesty is the best option. Just be polite about it. You can say, “I’ve really enjoyed our time, but I need to get some rest.” This shows you appreciate their company, but you also have other things to do.

Having visitors is great, but personal space and time are important too. Learning how to politely let someone know it’s time to leave can save you from awkward situations.