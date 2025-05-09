DIY Recipes: How to make a healthy zobo drink

Rinse your zobo leaves well: They’re dried and often dusty, so give them a good rinse under running water until the water is almost clear.

Boil with water, pineapple, ginger & cloves: In a large pot, combine your zobo leaves, chopped pineapple, ginger, and cloves with 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil and let it simmer for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Let it cool completely: Once done, remove from the heat and allow it to cool down. The flavours intensify as it cools.

Strain it: Use a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth to strain the drink into a clean bowl. Press down on the solids to squeeze out all that flavour.

Add extras: Now’s the time to stir in fresh lemon or orange juice, or a touch of honey if you like it sweeter, but keep it natural. No artificial colours, no processed sugar.