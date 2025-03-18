Men, here's how to dress for your body type

When it comes to style, most men just throw on whatever is in their closet and hope for the best. But looking good isn’t about wearing expensive clothes or following the latest fashion trends.

You should understand your body and dress in a way that fits your body type, makes you look confident, sharp, and put-together. Think about it, you wouldn’t buy shoes two sizes too small, right? The same logic applies to clothes. What looks amazing on one guy might look awkward on another simply because of body shape.

If you’ve ever looked in the mirror and thought, Why does this outfit not look right on me?, chances are, it’s not your fault, it’s just the wrong fit for your body type.

We’ve put together a guide that will help you master the art of dressing for your body type. Let’s get into it!

1. The triangle body type (broad hips, narrow shoulders)

If you have a wider lower body with narrower shoulders, your goal should be to balance out your frame by drawing attention upward. What to wear: Structured jackets and blazers to add width to your shoulders

Vertical stripes to create a slimming effect

Dark-coloured bottoms to avoid highlighting wider hips Avoid super skinny jeans that make your lower half look bigger and baggy clothes that add unnecessary bulk.

2. The inverted triangle body type (broad shoulders, narrow waist & hips)

You’ve got the classic athletic build; broad shoulders, slim waist. Great! But if you don’t balance it out, your clothes might make you look top-heavy. What to wear: V-neck shirts to break up your broad chest

Straight-leg or relaxed-fit trousers to balance proportions

Lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen to soften the upper body Avoid shoulder pads and skinny jeans that make your lower half disappear. Instead of tight-fitted shirts that over-accentuate your upper body, opt for well-tailored pieces that follow your body’s natural shape.

3. The rectangle body type (evenly proportioned shoulders, waist, and hips)

Men with a rectangular body shape struggle with looking too straight and boxy. Your goal? Creating the illusion of a broader chest and shoulders. What to wear: Layered outfits to add dimension (think jackets, scarves, structured blazers)

Patterns like checks or horizontal stripes to break up the straight shape

Tapered trousers to define the lower body Avoid baggy, shapeless clothing that makes you look even boxier. Oversized jackets that drown your frame is also a no-no. 4. The oval body type (rounder midsection, softer frame)

If you carry more weight around your midsection, the key is choosing clothes that create a more structured, elongated look. What to wear: Darker colours to create a slimming effect

V-neck shirts and vertical stripes to elongate the torso

Straight-cut trousers that don’t cling to the waist Avoid super tight or clingy fabrics that emphasize the stomach and big, oversized clothes that add extra bulk. Tip: A well-fitted jacket with structured shoulders can instantly make you look sharper and more put-together.

5. The trapezoid body type (balanced, naturally fit frame)

If you have an evenly proportioned upper and lower body with a naturally athletic build, congratulations, you can pull off most styles! But that doesn’t mean you can wear just anything. What to wear: Well-fitted clothing that complements your natural shape

Classic pieces like polo shirts, chinos, and fitted blazers

Belts to define your waist and enhance proportions Avoid baggy or oversized clothing that hides your shape and loud patterns that overwhelm your balanced frame.