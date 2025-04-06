How to detect and avoid one-chance vehicles in Abuja

There's a dangerous trend in most parts of the country, but it seems worse and more pronounced in the Federal Capital—the one-chance pandemic.

Abuja is a bustling and vibrant city, so it's not surprising that it attracts so many people. But with the influx of people comes the influx of crime.

One of these crimes that's quickly becoming popular in Abuja's main metropolis is the one-chance menace .

Unsuspecting passengers are lured into fake vehicles and subsequently robbed, causing serious fear among residents.

We understand this fear, and that's why we're providing useful tips to help you avoid one-chance vehicles in Abuja.

Use recognised car parks to board vehicles

Nothing leaves you more prone to these crimes than boarding unrecognised cars. Most vehicles loading in parks are registered with verified drivers. Park regulations make it difficult for criminal drivers to operate in them. Besides, you can always report to the park authorities if anything goes wrong.

Avoid night movements if possible

Late-night movements increase the risk of encountering criminals. If possible, completely avoid traveling at night; however, if circumstances force you to, choose trusted private transport services or share your trip with someone you trust. Better still, plan your movements to ensure you finish on time enough before it gets dark.

Sit close to the door

One popular rule in street orientation is always to position yourself close to the door. This allows you to pull the handle and jump off if anything happens quickly. Sitting in the middle makes it more difficult to escape in case of emergencies. Besides, it's easier to overcome one person beside you than two people.

Trust your intuition

Your intuition is a powerful safety tool. If something feels off about a vehicle or its occupants, trust your gut and avoid entering. It’s better to wait for another ride than to take unnecessary risks.

Inspect vehicle features before entering