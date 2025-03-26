How Nigerians adapt their daily routines to cope with power outages

Rely on alternative energy sources Many households invest in generators, solar panels, or battery systems to provide backup power. These solutions ensure that critical appliances and devices remain operational during outages, allowing families to maintain communication and essential services.

Adjust work schedules Businesses and professionals often modify their work hours to coincide with times when electricity is more reliable. Some opt for flexible or remote working arrangements, maximising productivity during available power periods and reducing dependence on the grid.

Modify cooking and meal preparation With inconsistent power supply, many households switch to cooking methods that require less electricity. Using gas stoves, pressure cookers, or preparing meals in advance helps manage kitchen activities while minimizing energy consumption during peak blackout times.