How Love Survived Distance: The Real Story Behind Boo & Bae

…Turning Their Love Lessons Into Life Lessons for Others

In a noisy social media space where relationships often fade faster than Instagram trends, Kevin and Sandra Monu chose a different path to build something lasting, both in love and in legacy.

Known to their devoted followers as DaddyBoo & Dovey, the couple behind The Boo & Bae Show turned the challenges of a long-distance marriage into content that heals, teaches, and entertains.

Their story isn’t about perfection but about two hearts choosing commitment over convenience, proving that real love can bloom even when it has to travel miles to survive.

The Genesis of Boo & Bae

“The Boo & Bae Show was born out of our real-life story, our love, our distance, and our desire to keep growing together despite being miles apart,” Kevin explains. “We’ve known each other for over 15 years, and even before marriage, our conversations always felt healing, funny, and real.”



When they got civilly married in 2022, distance became their biggest test but also their biggest teacher. “We found creative ways to stay connected,” Sandra adds. “From hours-long calls to virtual dates and laughter over video chats, we discovered that communication isn’t just a tool, it’s the lifeline of love.”



Those shared moments inspired The Boo & Bae Show, a safe, fun, and relatable space for couples and singles alike to talk about love without judgment, to learn from real stories, and to celebrate healthy relationships.

Love Meets Business

Beyond romance, Kevin and Sandra’s partnership extends into entrepreneurship. Together, they lead The Boo & Bae Group, a creative ecosystem spanning fashion, beauty, media, events, and homecare services.



Kevin Monu, known as DaddyBoo, is a visionary entrepreneur, media personality, and CEO of The Boo & Bae Group. He is also the founder of Party Empire Global (PEG) and Boo & Bae Fashion House, as well as co-founder of Boo & Bae Beauty Empire and Dove Haven Homecare & Staffing LLC, all unified by his mission to blend creativity, culture, and love through every venture.



Sandra “Dovey” Monu is an entrepreneur, media personality, and co-visionary of The Boo & Bae Group. She co-hosts The Boo & Bae Show, co-founded Boo & Bae Beauty Empire, Boo & Bae Fashion House, and Dove Haven Homecare & Staffing LLC. A creative soul and passionate singer, she inspires others through love, style, and purpose-driven leadership and is also a business partner to her husband.

The Power and Pain of Partnership

“Working together as a couple is one of the most beautiful yet challenging things we’ve ever done,” Sandra admits. “When you’re married and also business partners, the line between personal and professional can easily blur. That’s where intentional balance comes in.”



Kevin agrees. “We clash sometimes because we’re both creative and opinionated, but our shared vision keeps us grounded. The chemistry you see on camera isn’t acted. It’s real love that’s constantly being nurtured through honesty, patience, and humor.”



Off camera, they make sure they’re not just partners in work but partners in joy. “We still date each other,” Kevin smiles. “We make each other laugh and protect our peace. That’s how we keep the spark alive.”

Real, Not Perfect

“For us, authenticity comes first, always,” Sandra says. “Our relationship existed long before the cameras, so when we create content, we’re just inviting people into something that’s already real.”



They both emphasize that The Boo & Bae Show isn’t a performance. It’s a reflection of their truth. “Social media loves entertainment,” Kevin explains. “But we never want to trade truth for trends. Our goal is to make people feel seen, not just entertained. We share the fun, the love, and even the challenges, but always with respect for our marriage and our boundaries.”



“What keeps us grounded is remembering that we’re partners first and content creators second,” Sandra continues. “We pray together, we talk through what we’re comfortable sharing, and we remind ourselves that real chemistry doesn’t need to be staged. The best moments on our show usually happen when we forget the camera is even there.”

The Love Factor

One of their most memorable episodes, The Love Factor, became a defining moment for them. “The conversation started light and playful,” Kevin recalls, “but halfway through, it got deep. We opened up about how forgiveness is a forever factor in keeping a lasting relationship.”



Sandra adds, “It wasn’t just about talking to our audience. We were talking to each other. By the end of it, we both felt emotional but closer than ever. That episode reminded us why we started The Boo & Bae Show in the first place—to be real, not perfect.”



Since then, they’ve approached their content with a deeper purpose. Every laugh, every disagreement, every lesson shared is a reminder that love is a continuous conversation. And that’s what The Boo & Bae Show truly stands for.

Love in Action: The Lovebirds Foundation

The story of Boo & Bae doesn’t end on screen. It extends into the real world through The Lovebirds Foundation, a compassion-driven non-profit organization founded by Kevin and Sandra Monu under The Boo & Bae Group.



Built on the belief that love is action, the foundation is dedicated to spreading kindness, hope, and support to those in need. Through community outreach, donations, and empowerment programs, The Lovebirds Foundation provides essentials such as food, clothing, healthcare assistance, and educational support to underprivileged individuals and families.



At its heart, the foundation stands for love without limits, turning empathy into impact and reminding the world that when we love and give selflessly, we make life better for everyone.

Beyond Love: A Mission to Inform, Inspire, and Entertain

