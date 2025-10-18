Hennessy presents 2025 'Made for More' campaign featuring Tems & some of Africa's most vibrant talents

Hennessy proudly introduces its 2025 Made for More campaign — a cinematic exploration of African cultural pride, togetherness and creativity, featuring Hennessy’s new Ambassador Tems and appearances from Friends of the House INNOSS’B, Kabza De Small, Maglera Doe Boy and chess grandmaster, Tunde Onakoya.

With this new chapter, Hennessy builds on its long-standing place in African cultures. Traditionally seen as a symbol of success and sophistication, the Maison is now capturing a broader spirit — one that reflects the creativity, inclusivity and pride of a new generation, and the many different ways young Africans choose to celebrate today.

This launch also marks the official reveal of GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Tems, as Global Brand Ambassador for Hennessy — a trailblazing Nigerian artist whose unique blend of R&B, soul, and Afrobeats has captured global attention. This announcement comes merely weeks after Hennessy revealed its support for Tems’s new movement, the Leading Vibe Initiative, championing the next wave of African women in music and advocating for greater inclusivity within the industry.

“This new Made for More chapter is a bold extension of our brand platform, which celebrates Hennessy’s versatility, made to move fluidly across moments, cultures, and communities — an enduring icon that continues to resonate with the new generation in Africa,” said Vincent Montalescot, Hennessy’s Global Chief Marketing Officer. “This campaign showcases the Maison’s vibrant presence, shining a light on the creative energy that defines Africa today. With Tems at the heart and a cast of powerful cultural voices around her, we're proud to celebrate the richness of African cultures, the importance placed on community and the connections that bring us together, all whilst simultaneously blending music, style and storytelling.”

Through dynamic storytelling, Hennessy’s 2025 Made for More campaign reminds us that we can create moments of pride for culture, celebration and togetherness whenever we are in a community - be it in a nightclub or any other club, as long as we share a sense of belonging and a common passion point, whether its art, music or socialising. With Hennessy, every occasion becomes more.

To bring this vision to life, Hennessy entrusted the campaign to British-Nigerian multidisciplinary artist Ebeneza Blanche and Belgian-Ghanaian photographer Kwabena Sekyi Appiah-nti. Both are among the rising creative voices of the African diaspora, bringing cultural sensitivity and authenticity to every frame, and reflecting the Maison’s ongoing dialogue with Africa’s artistic communities.

Taking centre stage, Tems appears as a powerful force in the campaign’s three club environments — Hennessy Games Club, Hennessy Art Club, and Hennessy Jam Club. Each scene is brought to life with a curated cast of cultural tastemakers, in addition to Tems who appears dressed in shades of Hennessy red, bold, elegant, and impossible to miss... From music to art and games, the campaign depicts authentic moments of expression, pride, and belonging across the continent, acting as a love letter to Africa’s creativity:

Hennessy Games Club is a kinetic, playful, and vibrant space where strategy, wit, and street culture collide. Paying homage to the local games found across the continent, the scene unfolds against a bold chequered backdrop, surrounded by game tables and vibrant personalities. At the centre, Tems holds centre stage — joined by a dynamic cast including Friend of the House, Congolese rapper INNOSS’B, DJ Flygerian, and Nigerian chess grandmaster Tunde Onakoya. Together, they redefine intellect as performance, turning games into spectacle and community into celebration.

Hennessy Art Club is a surreal, sensory-rich space where artistry, storytelling, and culture collide. Surrounded by towering sculptures and expressive canvases—from South African street murals to bold Nigerian contemporary works—Tems moves through a dreamlike world shaped by colour, texture, and imagination. She’s joined by a cast of visionary creatives, including long-time Friend of the House South African rapper Maglera Doe Boy, South African painter Bahaati Simeons, and South African mixed-media artist Buqaqawuli Nobakada - a reflection of Africa’s evolving creative identity.

Last but not least, the Hennessy Jam Club is a high-energy space pulsing with sound and soul—a vibrant celebration of rhythm as the language of connection. At its heart is Tems, immersed in a world shaped by music, surrounded by instrumentalists, and spectators with spontaneous moments of joy. Featuring Friend of the House, South African Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small, the Jam Club is a tribute to the energy, influence, and global rise of African music.

Speaking about the campaign, Tems said, “Being part of the new chapter of Made for More means a lot to me because it’s more than a campaign — it’s a celebration of who we are. African creativity is bold, fearless, and always evolving, and I’m proud to be part of something that honors our culture, our talent, our sense of collectivity and the importance we place on community. It’s powerful to partner with a brand that truly believes in the future we’re building.”

« What I liked about this Hennessy Made for More campaign is that I was just living life, playing games and enjoying my favorite cocktails on camera so it didn’t feel like creating content… Also, the moment I was sharing with the cast behind the scenes was priceless; we had a great connection, and now we are like family », explained INNOSS’B.

“Being part of the Made for More campaign has been a really exciting extension of my relationship with Hennessy. Portraying African talent in this light is important and I am honoured to be part of this moment”, noted Kabza De Small.

“It was an amazing experience, super high level, which is very much my world. It was really amazing seeing so many great artists in one space. All in all, a 100/10 experience and possibly the biggest shoot I’ve seen and been a part of in my life”, added Maglera Doe Boy.

The new Made for More campaign is the latest expression of the Maison’s long-standing dedication to the arts - building on its global legacy of supporting music, street culture, and visual art, particularly across the African continent, where the Maison has been present for over a century. Through initiatives like In the Paint and the recent launch of the Leading Vibe Initiative with Tems, Hennessy continues to champion creators who are shaping the future of culture.

The Hennessy 2025 Made for More campaign will unfold across multiple digital and static formats designed for immersive storytelling and global reach, including a 30-second hero film as well as club-focused cutdowns, and social-first videos, in addition to 3 group and product-focused key visuals.

