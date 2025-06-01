From Hustler to Visionary: How Zubby Gabriel turned rock-bottom into ZedX Original

... a collapsed supermarket, one second-hand camera, and an unbreakable belief that “a bad image is bad business.” This is the true story of Zubby Gabriel, Founder and Creative Director of Abuja-based fast-rising creative powerhouse.

Sometimes you must lose everything to discover what truly belongs to you!

Nzube “Zubby” Gabriel, a former contestant of the popular talent hunt show- Maltina Dance Hall, learnt commerce on the blistering streets of Onitsha long before he dreamt of boardrooms and studio lights.

By 2007 he could haggle like a veteran trader; in 2009 he’d danced his way into the Maltina Dance Hall stage, launching BlueBerry Dance Academy and tasting the thrill of building something from scratch.

But life, with its vicissitudes do offer sterner lessons. In 2015 the young entrepreneur opened a supermarket in Gwarinpa, Abuja—only to watch it collapse two years later. “Everything crumbled ,” he recalls. “ For a while, I crumbled with it.”

However, out of the silence came a single purchase that rewired his future: a camera.

“I wasn’t just taking pictures,” Zubby says. “I was telling stories. And I realised every brand, every leader, every dream deserves to be seen in its best light.”

That revelation crystallised into a mantra—A Bad Image is Bad Business—and, in 2024, into ZedX Original: a media production company, creative hub, and training ground for a new breed of storytellers known as the ZedIcons.

Building more than content—building a movement.

Operating from Abuja, ZedX Original has already:

• Produced visual campaigns for emerging fashion labels and NGOs such as Heifer International.

• Converted its studio into an incubator where photographers, videographers and digital marketers upskill every Wednesday through MindMesh sessions.

• Rolled out the ZedX Pro-Creatives model, giving freelance talent clear Terms of Reference and fair revenue splits.