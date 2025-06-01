The truth about relocating to Abuja - not just peace and boredom

So, you’re thinking about relocating to Abuja? Maybe you’re tired of Lagos wahala - the traffic, the noise, the random person knocking on your car window to sell socks in traffic. Or perhaps you just want “peace and quiet.”

Abuja is often sold as the calm, gentle cousin to Lagos. The land of smooth roads, cheap housing (ehn, not quite), and polite drivers. But if you think all Abuja offers is peace and boredom, think again.

Here's an article that tells everything about the good, the surprising, and the lifestyle waiting for you if you choose to pack up and move.

1. Yes, It’s Peaceful - But Not Sleepy

Let’s get this out of the way: yes, Abuja is way calmer than Lagos. The traffic is lighter, the pace is slower, and even the air feels cleaner. But don’t confuse relaxed with boring.

From hidden lounges in Wuse to bustling markets in Garki, Abuja knows how to flex softly. There’s a vibrant (and growing) social scene that includes:

Outdoor hangouts like Jabi Boat Club

Art exhibitions at Thought Pyramid Gallery

Pop-up food and thrift festivals

So no, Abuja isn’t a ghost town — you just need to know where to look.

2. Cost of Living: Cheaper... Until It’s Not

People say “Abuja is cheap” - but that’s only halfway true.

While rent in Lugbe or Kubwa may be fairly affordable, rent in high-end areas like Maitama, Wuse 2 or Asokoro can cause you to cry in square meters. The same goes for nearly every other thing. So yes, if you plan well and avoid trying to live like a Senator, you’ll save money. But Abuja has a soft way of emptying your wallet with quiet elegance.

3. Transportation is “Figure It Out” Energy

If you're used to Lagos danfos and Okadas, welcome to the land of "where’s the bus stop?" Abuja doesn’t have bikes, so you'll most likely need buses and taxis to commute. But the taxis don't come cheap, and sometimes don't connect everywhere.

So before you relocate, consider:

Can I afford a car or a bike?

Can I live close to work/school/church?

Do I enjoy walking in the sun?

4. Nature Lovers, Rejoice

Abuja is beautiful. Picture a ‘random-mountain-behind-your-house’, beautiful. There are rocks, trails, hills, and gardens all over the city. So you'll definitely enjoy it if you're a nature lover. Add that to the tons of recreational centers and spots spread around the town, and you can tell why it's a tourism heaven. Just be sure to have enough to cover the expensive fares in Abuja, and you'll never run out of places to visit.

5. The Hustle Is Different Here

In Abuja, people don’t shout about their money—they whisper it. Quiet tech bros, low-key politicians, soft life consultants, and event planners disguise themselves as influencers.

Job opportunities are largely in:

Government & civil service

NGOs & international organisations

Real estate & hospitality

Freelancing & remote work (especially for creatives)

It’s not as aggressively entrepreneurial as Lagos, but there’s a ton of quiet cash flowing. If you play your cards well - and network properly - you’ll eat.