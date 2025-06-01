Street Food Chronicles: Underrated spots in Lagos & Abuja

If you think street food in Nigeria starts and ends with shawarma and suya, think again. The streets of Lagos and Abuja are home to lots of culinary treasures.

These treasures don’t make it to Instagram often - but they surely make it into the hearts (and stomachs) of those lucky enough to discover them.

Forget fancy restaurants and overpriced brunches. This is about flavour, firewood, and food that slaps harder than Lagos traffic.

Welcome to the Street Food Chronicles. Today, let's spotlight underrated food joints you should try next time hunger meets hustle.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

Lagos

1. Amala Shitta (Surulere)

Have you really lived in Lagos if you've not braved the lunchtime queue at Amala Shitta? Tucked in a corner near the Shitta roundabout, this amala joint serves all the experience you'll want from a local joint. Experience the lovely taste of soft, fluffy Amala mixed with gbegiri and ewedu that hug you from the inside

2. White House (Yaba)

This one’s a classic, but still somehow underrated. White House in Yaba is a legendary bukka that serves:

Steaming hot jollof and fried rice

Beef stew that can raise the dead

Plantain so golden, Midas might be jealous

It’s where students, tech bros, and taxi drivers all line up side by side. The real Lagos melting pot.

3. Glover Court Suya (Ikoyi)

Let’s talk about suya royalty. This joint doesn’t need a signboard or billboard. It's the smoky aroma that draws people from far and wide. There are so many things to try here, but our favourites are suya (with spicy yaji), chicken gizzard skewers, and kilishi (for moments we want to be adventurous.

Abuja

ALSO READ: Top 10 Nigerian street foods you should try before you die

4. Madam T’s Bole Spot (Wuse 2)

Port Harcourt doesn’t have monopoly on good bole - and Madam T proves it. This tiny but mighty joint sells:

Bole (grilled plantain) with grilled fish

Fiery pepper sauce that slaps joy into your taste buds

It’s the kind of street food that makes you question all your life choices in the best way possible.

5. Malam Yakubu’s Masa Stand (Area 1)

Masa is the underrated northern cousin of pancakes. And Malam Yakubu is the best in the game. If you'd love to have a taste of northern delicacies, here's somewhere to run to. The soft, slightly sweet nasal served here with spicy yaji or honey can get you addicted. Just be sure you don't spend your entire salary at the location.

So next time you're hungry and tired of restaurant menus and online delivery fees, step out. Explore the streets. Try something new.