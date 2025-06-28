A new trend is sweeping the nation, and although it is officially called emigration, every Nigerian refers to it as the 'Japa syndrome.'

It's not surprising that the current economic condition is pushing people to seek greener pastures outside the country. Young Nigerians are moving out in thousands to start afresh in countries that guarantee a better socio-economic climate.

But you shouldn't just move for the sake of moving. There are many things you should know and consider before deciding which country to move to.

In the typical Naija spirit of lifting each other, we've highlighted some of the things you should consider when choosing a country to japa to. Let's go!

ALSO READ: How Nigerians are saving for Japa without going broke at home

1. Immigration Policies and Visa Requirements

Preparing to Japa - Things you must consider before choosing a country

Different countries have different immigration rules, and the sooner you are aware of this, the easier it becomes. Some are more welcoming to immigrants, while others are strict and selective in their approach. So, before you decide, research everything you can about the country.

Ask and get answers to questions like Does the country offer student visas, work permits, or permanent residency options? Check how easy it is to transition from a temporary visa to permanent status. You don’t want to arrive and find out you have to leave in a year.

2. Cost of Living

The dream of living abroad can quickly turn into a nightmare if you underestimate the cost of living. Rent, transportation, food, healthcare, and other daily expenses vary widely. Cities like London, Toronto, and New York can be shockingly expensive compared to Lagos or Abuja. So, before you step out of Nigeria, make a budget and ensure your finances (or potential income) can sustain you.

3. Job Opportunities and Work Culture

Preparing to Japa - Things you must consider before choosing a country

One of the primary reasons people engage in japa is to earn better. Research the job market of your chosen country before relocating. Research to be sure there are opportunities in your field. But beyond that, think how easy it is to get a job as a foreigner? Additionally, consider the work culture, as some countries prioritize work-life balance, while others have more demanding schedules.

4. Educational System (If You're Going for Studies)

Preparing to Japa - Things you must consider before choosing a country

If your plan involves schooling, don’t just focus on the school ranking alone. Consider factors such as tuition fees, scholarship opportunities, work-study options, and the overall quality of life for students. Also, find out whether the degree you're being offered will be recognized globally.

5. Language and Cultural Differences

Moving to a country with a completely different language or culture can be exciting but also challenging. Ask and answer important questions like:

Are you willing to learn a new language?

How adaptable are you to new customs, food, and social norms?

Cultural shock is real and can affect your mental health. So it makes sense to be ready for what you're about to face in a new country.

Conclusion