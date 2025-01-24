Hilda Baci’s Pepper Soup Saga: Are you paying for the meal or the brand? 

When a celebrity launches a restaurant, people expect more than just a meal; they expect an experience. However, a recent controversy surrounding Hilda Baci’s restaurant has sparked an important question: Are we paying for the food, or just the brand name attached to it?

In recent years, dining at a celebrity-owned restaurant has become less about satisfying hunger and more about the hype, exclusivity, and the idea of tasting something created by someone famous.

But apparently, that comes with a premium price tag.

A plate of food in these high-end places carries a hefty price tag, far exceeding those at regular restaurants, even when the portion sizes leave customers feeling unsatisfied.

For many, it’s not just about the ingredients, the cooking process, or the style. It’s about the name on the restaurant’s sign and the reputation behind it. The real appeal lies in the social prestige that comes with saying, “I ate at Hilda Baci’s restaurant.”

Hilda Baci’s Pepper Soup Drama

The recent social media uproar over the portion sizes at Hilda Baci’s restaurant is a perfect example. A customer shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing what they received after ordering pepper soup, and many Nigerians felt the portion was too small for the price paid.

This begs the question: Should people expect generous portions at high-end restaurants, or is the price justified by factors beyond the food itself?

For many Nigerians, the answer is clear: value for money matters.

So, are you paying for quality or just the name?

Many people argue that when you eat at a celebrity restaurant, you should expect quality over quantity. But this is where things get tricky—does a higher price always mean better food?

In some cases, yes. Celebrity chefs or influencers-turned-restaurateurs may genuinely serve high-quality meals with top-tier ingredients, professional chefs, and great service. However, in other cases, the food might be average, but the branding makes it seem premium.

Some restaurants charge extra simply because people are willing to pay. The more exclusive a restaurant feels, the more desirable it becomes, creating something I’d like to call "luxury tax" on dining out.

In Nigeria, food culture is deeply rooted in value for money. Many people associate a great meal with large portions and satisfaction, not just fancy presentation.

Fine dining and celebrity-endorsed restaurants struggle in Nigeria because many customers feel they’re being scammed when they receive small portions at high prices. If the experience doesn’t match the price, outrage follows—as seen in Hilda Baci’s case.

Is it worth it though?

At the end of the day, it’s up to diners to decide whether they’re paying for an unforgettable meal or just a name.