If there's one thing we love and enjoy across boards as Nigerians, it's a good Owambe. The loud music, the bottomless jollof, the endless supply of small chops, and, of course, the glitz and glamour of seeing everyone dressed to kill. But let’s be honest, slaying at every party can be expensive. It soon makes your wallet begin to cry.

The good news? You don’t need to spend a fortune to look fabulous at the next owambe.

With a little creativity and smart planning, you can turn heads without draining your bank account. Here’s how!

Be Selective with Aso Ebi Contributions

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower yourself by being selective with your Aso Ebi purchases. Instead of buying for every event, strategically choose to contribute to the closest people in your circle - your immediate family, best friends, or that colleague who will definitely notice if you don’t. For the rest, wear something stylish you already own. Pair it with bold accessories and nobody will even notice you skipped the fabric.

Owambe on a budget - how to slay to the next party without breaking the bank

Restyle Old Outfits Like a Pro

Who says you must sew a brand-new outfit for every owambe? Take that lace from last year, tweak the style, and add a twist. A different neckline, puff sleeves, or even a fringe can completely transform an outfit. Tailors are magicians when it comes to revamping old clothes. With the right touch, you can make your “old” dress look brand new, and of course, trust Nigerians to ask, “Where did you sew this?”

Rent or Borrow Statement Pieces

ADVERTISEMENT

Be financially savvy by not owning every gele style, clutch bag, or chunky jewelry set. For pieces you only wear once in a blue moon, renting is a lifesaver. Many online and offline stores now rent out high-quality headpieces and jewelry for a fraction of the buying price. Better still, borrow from your sister or bestie. You’ll all end up sharing anyway. That way, you’ll always look fresh without spending on duplicates.

Focus on Accessories to Elevate Your Look

Owambe on a budget - how to slay to the next party without breaking the bank

Sometimes, it’s not the outfit that makes the slay - it’s the accessories. A simple gown can go from basic to stunning with the right gele, earrings, or shoes. Instead of spending heavily on new fabric, consider investing in versatile accessories that can be mixed and matched with various outfits. A bold clutch or metallic heels can instantly elevate your look, giving the illusion of a brand-new ensemble.

Keep Your Shoes and Bags Neutral but Chic

ADVERTISEMENT

Owambe on a budget - how to slay to the next party without breaking the bank

You don’t need 20 pairs of shoes to slay owambe. Neutral colors like black, gold, silver, or nude go with almost anything. A sleek pair of heels in these shades can serve you for years and still look classy every time. The same goes for bags. Stick to versatile pieces and let your outfit do the talking.

Conclusion

Looking fabulous at owambe doesn’t have to mean emptying your wallet. With a little creativity, smart spending, and resourcefulness, you can attend parties back-to-back and still keep your finances intact. Remember, style is not about how much you spend, but how well you put things together. So go out there, slay on a budget, and let them know you came to shine.