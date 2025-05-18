How to slay in Ankara without looking like everyone else?

Ankara will always be a fashion favourite. Bold, vibrant, and deeply rooted in African culture, it’s more than just fabric - it’s a statement.

But let’s be honest: sometimes, it feels like everyone’s rocking the same styles, prints, and Pinterest-inspired fits.

And if you love fashion as much as I do, you won't want to be caught unfresh. Talk more about finding random people on the street rocking your style.

So, how do you stand out in a sea of Ankara queens (and kings)? How do you slay in Ankara without looking like a walking clone of the weekend’s Owambe crowd? Here are tips that will definitely help.

Mix It, Don’t Match It

We all already know how creative and beautiful Ankara pattern designs are. But have you ever thought about what happens if you mix it with other materials? Magic! Luckily, it blends with many other types of material, whether denim, lace, chiffon, leather, or even satin. A denim jacket with Ankara sleeves? Iconic. A chiffon blouse with Ankara pants? Perfect for an evening date.

Play With Accessories Like a Pro

Accessories can make or break your Ankara look. Yes, we're used to the usual matching Gele and beaded necklace. But that's not all there is to beautiful fashion. You can decide to be spontaneous by mixing other accessories. Some accessories that always look great with Ankara dresses are:

Statement belts

Layered jewelry

Fedora hats or turbans

Contemporary bags (acrylic clutches, leather satchels, etc.)

Depending on your look, you can mix traditional and modern accessories to deliver that Afro-urban slay.

Choose Unique Prints or Colour Combos

Sometimes, it's not what you wear - it's the fabric itself. So you can stand out by putting more thought into choosing unique prints. Depending on how you love to appear, you can choose:

Rare prints

Muted Ankara tones (dusty pinks, olives, taupes)

Monochrome Ankara styles

Ankara with metallic or batik detailing

Remember that the bolder (or subtler) the fabric, the more unique your look is.

Think Beyond Events

The good thing about Ankara is that you don't have to wait for weddings to rock them. Although they're a wedding favourite, you can still rock them on a casual Tuesday and still slay. There are so many ways to rock them for other activities:

Ankara bomber jacket over jeans

Ankara crop top with joggers

Ankara shirt dress with sneakers

Wearing Ankara like an everyday style gives you a unique identity. Besides, you stand out from the crowd every time.