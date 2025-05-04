Ankara is the new streetwear -How Gen Z is reviving traditional fashion

Once upon a time, our parents taught us that Ankara was strictly a "Sunday best" material.

That's why we always kept our Ankara materials under the box until it was time for owambes, family portraits, and special Sunday gatherings. But we're no longer in that generation.

We're seeing nearly everything change in the fashion world, including the Ankara tradition. Ankara has suddenly gotten a glow-up, and Gen Z is certainly behind the wheel.

We're seeing an unprecedented shift from what Ankara used to be. Today, it's bolder, cooler, and "younger." Let's look at all the ways our young champions are reviving traditional fashion using Ankara.

1. The Rise of Ankara Mix & Match

We're seeing thrift shopping (a.k.a. “bend down select”) becoming popular among young people. Sellers and designers know this, so they're trying everything to have options available for the young. This has given birth to the Ankara mix-and-match tradition. This is why you'll see Ankara skirts paired with vintage tees and bomber jackets with Ankara linings. It’s fashion fusion, Nigerian edition.

This mash-up style screams: “I’m repping culture, but I’m doing it my way.”

2. Tailor Culture 2.0

Back in the day, your mum dragged you to the tailor for Christmas clothes. Now, you’re sliding into young designers’ DMs with Pinterest boards and mood inspirations.

Gen Z designers are ditching boring cuts for cropped tops, flared pants, patchwork shirts, and even puffer jackets - all made with Ankara. They're changing the sewing culture to suit modern trends. It has become obvious that they want to tell stories with every cut, and they're doing it just as well.

3. The Rise of Ankara Streetwear Brands

A wave of fashion startups is using Ankara in non-traditional silhouettes. Think streetwear labels that make:

Oversized hoodies with Ankara pockets

Joggers with tribal prints

Ankara canvas sneakers

Reversible bucket hats

You've seen them around. They're becoming more popular these days, and we love the level of creativity they are coming with.

4. Genderless, Limitless Fashion

In the past, traditional Ankara was often boxed by gender. But Gen Z doesn’t care, and that's why they're redefining how it's done. Men are rocking skirts. Women are wearing agbada. Everyone is wearing what feels good and looks fire.

This has caused us to see Ankara as a fabric of expression rather than the fabric of expectation it used to be.

5. Social Media = Style Playground

TikTok and Instagram Reels have become Gen Z’s digital runway. Young Nigerians are styling Ankara with sneakers, chains, sunglasses, and Gen Z confidence.