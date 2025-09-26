Monica.Cash Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Pulse Fiesta 2025: Promises Exciting Moments, Crypto Rewards for Everyone

Nigeria’s leading crypto brand, Monica.cash, has announced its participation in this year's Pulse Fiesta as a Platinum Sponsor. The Brand’s Chief Executive Officer has confirmed.

Pulse Fiesta is a music and party festival organised by Pulse Nigeria, a leading digital media company in Africa. The festival targets students, youths, and young adults. Over the past four years, the event has had over 16,000 participants, and this year’s edition of Pulse Fiesta promises to be even more exciting.

Monica.cash, being a youth-friendly brand, has thrown its weight behind the event, noting that this will be the perfect synergy that further educates young Nigerians about Crypto and all the freebies that the brand, Monica.cash has rolled out for the event.

Speaking at the signing off of the multi-million naira Sponsorship deal, the Chief Executive Officer of Monica.cash, Mbah Casmir, said the Management and staff of Monica.cash are set to provide the best of crypto, gift cards, and other financial-related services to young Nigerians, not just at Pulse Fiesta 2025 but going forward. Casmir also advised the Nigerian youths to embrace crypto and engage with the digital currency for positive use. He assured that Monica.cash has a lot in stock for young Nigerians and crypto users in general, before the event, during the event and after the event.

In response to this, Monday Samali, the Head of Event Sponsorship at Pulse Nigeria, added that Monica.cash will be joining the 2025 Pulse Fiesta as the second Platinum Sponsor, following Livescore Bet's initial commitment. Samali emphasised that Monica.cash's sponsorship ensures industry exclusivity for the event, meaning no other crypto brand will be associated with Pulse Fiesta at any point. The event, slated for Saturday, December 6, 2025, is set to be held at SOL Beach, Lekki, Lagos.

