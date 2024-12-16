Onga's Taste the Millions Promo Concludes with a Bang, Rewards Consumers with N250m in Cash and Prizes

Onga, the seasoning brand from Promasidor Nigeria known for its great taste and aroma concluded its “Taste the Millions Nation Consumer Promo’’. This buzzing promo rewarded thousands of Nigerians with cash prizes, airtime, blenders, and gas cookers. The promo left a trail of excitement and great rewards, reminding consumers who Mama’s helping hand is.

The promo aimed to reward loyal customers with a prize pool of N250m for their continued patronage. It concluded with a celebratory event highlighting the incredible journey from the first entry to the final draw.

Presentation of N1m cash prize to past Lucky Winner Okezie Kenneth at the redemption Centre

Over 250 million worth of prizes were disbursed throughout promo and there was a total of over a hundred thousand winners. In the 12 weeks, 80 people won 1 million naira each, 40 people won 500,000 naira each, 80 people won 100,000 naira each, 320 people won 50,000 naira each, 2600 people won 10,000 naira each as well a total of 1,832 people winning either a gas cooker or blender. Consumers were also rewarded with instant airtime for participating in the promo.

Presentation of N500,000 cash prize to past Lucky Winner Maryam Ibrahim at the redemption Centre in Kaduna.

From life-changing cash prizes to home appliance and airtime rewards, the winners were ecstatic. The shouts of joy from the consumers made the promo draw over the weeks emotional. The joy of winning made winners full of gratitude as they reflected on winning, especially with the current state of the economy.

In a welcome address at the Grand Finale, Oladapo Oshuntoye, Culinary Category Manager, Promasidor Nigeria said, ‘‘Onga has made many millionaires, and we are excited to see the impact that this promo will have on the lives of our lucky winners and consumers." He also thanked everyone who made this campaign possible, stating that their trust and commitment inspired Onga to deliver Great Taste and Aroma.

L- R: Oladapo Oshuntoye, Culinary Category Manager, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd; Damilola Oshinowo, Representative, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority; Ademola Ologbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Culinary, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd and Lillian Omorenuwa, Brand Manager, Culinary, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd during the final raffle draw and Grand Finale for the Onga Taste the Millions Promo at the Promosidor Head Office in Lagos.

He highlighted the impact of the promo, saying ‘‘Onga Taste the Millions is more than a promo, it is about creating connections and rewarding loyal Consumers. We’re excited about the future and can’t wait to keep delighting our consumers. The Onga Taste the Millions Promo has exceeded our expectations, and we are thrilled to see the level of engagement and enthusiasm from our consumers’’.

The Millionaires that emerged at the event grand finale draw are; Usman Abdullahi from Kano, Grace Unyime Edet from Akwa Ibom, Ezedike Chisom from Owerri, Kedaye Okon Asako from Calabar, Tijjani Alfa from Minna, Sharifat Abdulafeez from Minna, Akinleye Adesola Obafemi from Oshogbo, Abdulwahab Mohd from Sokoto, Nuhu Olobo Abdulsalam from Abuja and Ipinlaiye Modupe Abigael from Ibadan, while lucky winners of N500,000 are; Glory Ime Ekpenyong from Akwa Ibom, Yusuf Olatunji from Lagos, Musa Yahaya from Minna, Maria Anthony from Kastina and Muhammad Suleiman, Minna,

Glory Ime Ekpenyong from Akwa Ibom when called during the live draw said, ‘‘I am filled with joy and excitement, I can’t even imagine winning such a huge amount right now.

Lilian Omorenuwa, Culinary Brand Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, described the event as a milestone in Onga’s commitment to its customers. At the draw, she said, "Onga has always been about adding flavour to the lives of our consumers, and this promo was an extension of that. Seeing the joy on the faces of our winners makes all the effort worthwhile.

"For more details and updates on winners, consumers can follow Onga on social media (IG:@onga_nigeria, FB: @Onga Nigeria, YT: Onga Nigeria, TikTok: Onga.Nigeria) or visit www.ongamillionspromo.com.

About Promasidor Nigeria LimitedPromasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has grown with a presence in over 30 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with the ‘flagship brand’ Cowbell being a household name in Nigerian homes.