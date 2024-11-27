Anendlessocean’s The Hexagon Tour Finale Comes to Lagos

For Anendlessocean (AEO), polygons are more than mathematical shapes—they’re the foundation of his artistry.

This unique naming convention began with his debut EP, Apeirogon, and has become a signature of his discography. Now, with Hexagon, his third project out of the four projects under his belt, he continues to redefine love and music through his lens.

Earlier this year, AEO teased the release of Hexagon with a cryptic post on his socials captioned “Love Practitioner.” While many fans brushed it off as another enigmatic update, it was actually the first sign of a deeply personal and timeless project.

Hexagon is a five-track solo EP that delves into the complexities of love, exploring romance, relationships, and heartbreak. Within six months of its release, the project has earned widespread acclaim and established itself as a staple in contemporary Nigerian music.

The EP also launched the Hexagon Tour, which began in Ibadan before crossing international borders. With shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Scotland, AEO captivated audiences with his unique sound and emotive performances.

Now, the Lagos edition of the Hexagon Tour is set to take place on December 1st at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki, promising to be a grand finale for his Nigerian fans. This edition stands out as the first to occur after the release of his sophomore album, Octagon, which builds on his polygon-inspired legacy.

Octagon’s lead single, “Gratitude,” released exactly a year ago, continues to resonate with fans as an anthem of thanksgiving, hope, and introspection.

Anendlessocean consistently showcases his talent for crafting compelling stories and creating deeply immersive experiences, whether performing live or through his recorded works. Lagos fans can expect an unforgettable night as Hexagon closes one chapter and makes way for the next.