Do children contribute to higher marital satisfaction for Nigerian couples?

If you've ever watched a Nigerian flick, you've most likely seen an in-law embarrass a wife for not conceiving as quickly as expected.

At some point, you may have asked yourself or those around you: why the fuss over having kids?

You may decide to probe even further asking: Kids or no kids, shouldn't the primary goal of a marriage be companionship?

The answer to this question depends on whom you are asking.

If you asked the authors of a 2012 study on children increasing marital satisfaction for Igbo couples, they would tell you that the number of children was the strongest predictor of marital satisfaction even when compared to other variables like wealth and education.

But to another, marriage can be wholesome without the pressure of having kids to fulfill societal expectations.

And to yet another, a childless marriage is tough, encompassing a void that can't be filled even with pets.

Different strokes for different folks.

While children are necessary for the continuation of the human race, some couples can find it challenging to enjoy each other as they simultaneously care for the kids.

Here are some helpful tips to navigate stressful parenting as a couple:

1. Create time for each other

Couples who spend more time together report higher levels of satisfaction in their relationship.

A few hours dedicated to spending quality time together away from the kids should be non-negotiable.

If not every single day, schedule at least a weekly hangout for each other. It could be at a fancy place you both love or a cozy mini-bar just across the street.

The point is: you get to spend time with each other alone with no kids and no interfering relatives.

Think of it as a "me time" but for the both of you instead of just one person.

2. Talk it out

If everything gets swept under the carpet, nothing will change. Things will remain as they are.

Address your stressors and challenges in a healthy, mature way that allows the both of you to share how you truly feel.

You were a couple first before becoming parents.

3. Connect intimately

Take active steps to connect more intimately by sharing favourite music playlists, cooking together, watching a movie together or even just sleeping next to each other in bed.

These small but impactful gestures go a long way in drawing the both of you closer to each other.