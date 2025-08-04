When we talk about love and loyalty in the animal kingdom, swans and penguins usually steal the spotlight. They mate for life, share parenting duties, and seem to be the epitome of romantic commitment. But not all animals are cut from the same loyal cloth. In fact, many are out here living double lives, cheating, sneaking around, and abandoning their mates. Unlike humans, there’s no heartbreak, no text messages left on read, no crying to Adele playlists. Just pure instinct, and a lot of sneaky behaviour. Here are five animals that cheat on their partners and somehow, no one calls them out.

1. Bonobos

Bonobos [Newsweek]

Bonobos take free love to a whole new level. These highly intelligent apes use sex not just for reproduction, but for bonding, stress relief, and conflict resolution. And when it comes to partners, they don’t believe in exclusivity. Bonobos cheat with whoever they want: male, female, young, old. In bonobo society, loyalty isn’t expected. In fact, monogamy doesn’t even exist in their vocabulary. If there were a Tinder for apes, bonobos would swipe right on everybody.

2. The Male Superb Fairy-Wren

The male superb fairy-wren

This tiny Australian bird might look innocent, but he’s one of nature’s smoothest players. Male superb fairy-wrens often sing special “sexy songs” at dawn not for their main partners, but for the females next door. What makes this even juicier is that these side-flings often result in more chicks than the ones he has with his primary mate. Scientists found that up to 76% of the babies in a nest may not belong to the supposed father. But he still raises them anyway.

3. Dolphins

Bottlenose dolphins are famously clever, social and flirtatious. These aquatic Casanovas form short-term mating pairs, but rarely stick around. Males often band together in “alliances” to corner and court females, sometimes aggressively. But even when a pair forms a bond, the male often “cheats”. In the dolphin world, monogamy is more of a temporary convenience than a lifelong commitment. It's less "till death do us part" and more "until someone sexier swims by."

4. Antbirds

Antbirds [CanopyTower]

Antbirds in Central and South America are known for being “faithful” duet singers. They perform beautiful, coordinated songs with their mates. A literal musical marriage. But the issue now is, if one bird hears a stranger singing nearby, they'll ditch the duet and go flirt with the outsider. Researchers found that both males and females cheat, even though they sing about loyalty daily. It's like watching a couple do TikToks together, then DM other people afterwards. 5. Lions

Lion [Prompthunt]