When you hear the word polygamy, what comes to mind? For many people, it's an old-fashioned practice or something from the past. But polygamy is still very much alive today and legal in several countries around the world. Most times, we’re talking about polygyny, which is when a man has multiple wives, as opposed to polyandry, where a woman has more than one husband, which is extremely rare and practically unheard of in modern legal systems. Now, while many Western nations ban polygamy outright and even criminalise it, several countries, especially across Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia, still recognise and regulate it under either civil or religious law.



In these places, polygamy is more than a lifestyle; it’s often tied to cultural identity, religion (especially Islam), and traditional values.

Where Is Polygamy Legal?

Based on legal records, cultural practices, and reports from sources like World Population Review, here are 10 countries where polygamy is legal and yes, Nigeria proudly makes the list.

1. Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Islamic law (Sharia) permits a man to marry up to four wives, but only if he can treat them equally, financially and emotionally. While the Quran allows it, modern Saudi society sees fewer men taking multiple wives due to rising costs and social changes. Still, it remains legal and culturally accepted. 2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Like Saudi Arabia, the UAE follows Sharia law, allowing Muslim men to marry up to four women. However, they must get court approval and prove they can financially support all wives equally. Non-Muslims in the UAE cannot practice polygamy unless they convert to Islam. Did You Know? Many wealthy Emirati businessmen have multiple wives, but it’s becoming less common among younger generations. 3. Nigeria

Yes, polygamy is legal in Nigeria. In fact, it is very common here. It’s legal under customary law and Islamic (Sharia) law, which are both recognised alongside civil law in many parts of the country. In northern Nigeria, especially, where Islam is dominant, a man can marry up to four wives, as long as he can provide for them equally, as required by Islamic law. In other parts of Nigeria, especially among traditional communities, polygamy has long been accepted as a cultural norm.

4. South Africa

South Africa is one of the few non-Muslim-majority countries where polygamy is legal. Thanks to the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act (1998), traditional polygamous marriages are recognised under law. But here’s the catch: the man must declare his intention to marry multiple wives in the first marriage contract. One famous example is former President Jacob Zuma, who married six wives and had over 20 children.

However, polygamy is only recognised if it's done through customary rites. Civil marriages don’t allow it. 5. Egypt In Egypt, polygamy is legal under Islamic law. A Muslim man may take up to four wives, although public opinion has shifted in recent years, and many Egyptian women now oppose the practice. There are no legal restrictions on polygamy for Muslims, but a man must inform his existing wife (or wives) before taking another. Still, women can file for divorce if they oppose their husband’s decision. 6. Kenya

In 2014, Kenya made global headlines by passing the Marriage Act, which legally allowed men to marry multiple wives without having to consult their first wife. In Kenya, both Christian and customary marriages are practised, but this law specifically backs customary polygamous unions. It remains controversial, especially among women’s rights groups, but for many ethnic communities, it’s an accepted way of life. 7. Afghanistan

Under Taliban rule, polygamy was widespread. Even today, Afghan men can marry up to four wives, though economic struggles make it less practical for most. Shocking stat: After decades of war, Afghanistan has more women than men, which some argue contributes to the practice. 8. Indonesia

In the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, polygamy is legal but regulated. Muslim men can marry up to four wives, but they need approval from a religious court, and they must prove that they can treat each wife fairly. Although the law exists, most Indonesians today prefer monogamy, especially in urban areas. But in rural and traditional communities, polygamy still exists. 9. Malaysia

Malaysia permits polygamy, but only for Muslims, and under very strict rules. A man must obtain court approval and demonstrate financial and emotional capacity to support multiple wives. While civil law prohibits polygamy for non-Muslims, Syariah (Sharia) courts handle cases involving Muslims. Even so, polygamy in Malaysia isn’t common and remains a topic of debate, especially among women’s groups. 10. Mali