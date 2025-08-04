7 Things they don’t teach you about job hunting in Nigeria

Behind the scenes, unwritten rules and cultural subtleties influence who gets noticed and who gets overlooked. Knowing how to tap into hidden vacancies, build genuine relationships, and navigate pre-screening assessments can turn a frustrating search into a targeted strategy.

You’ll also need to account for the real costs of applying, adapt your brand to each employer, and treat setbacks as learning opportunities.

Here are 7 insider truths that most guides skip but can make all the difference in landing your next role.

1. The power of informational interviews

Most candidates focus only on advertised roles. Scheduling informal conversations with people already working in your target field helps you discover unposted openings and gain practical insights into company priorities and culture.

2. Networking beyond online connections

Collecting LinkedIn contacts is just the start. Attending industry events, volunteering for professional associations, and showing up consistently at meetups builds trust and leads to referrals you won’t find on job boards.

3. Tailoring your resume for each application

Sending the same CV everywhere signals a lack of effort. Customising your profile to highlight the exact skills and achievements that match the job description dramatically boosts your chances of being invited for an interview.

4. Preparation for online assessments

Many employers use automated tests to screen candidates on technical skills, logic, or personality fit. Familiarising yourself with these formats and practising sample questions prevents automatic rejection before your application reaches human eyes.

5. Budgeting for hidden job-hunting costs

Expense items such as printing documents, transport to assessments or interviews, and appropriate attire can add up quickly. Planning for these costs in advance keeps you prepared and confident on the day of your appointment.

6. Demonstrating cultural fit

Technical skills get you noticed, but fitting into a company’s values and work style often seals the deal. Researching mission statements, social-media tone, and leadership backgrounds helps you mirror their language and attitudes during interviews.

7. Viewing rejection as feedback

You will face multiple noes before a yes. Asking politely for areas of improvement after each rejection builds resilience, sharpens your approach, and increases your chances of success next time.

Understanding these unspoken dynamics gives you an edge in Nigeria’s competitive job market. Focus on strategic connections, comprehensive preparation, and learning from every outcome to move from applicant to employee more quickly.