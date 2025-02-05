Bold Designs, Green Futures: Nairobi Fashion Week 2025 Highlights African Innovation in Regenerative Fashion

Nairobi Fashion Week 2025 concluded with a powerful statement on the future of fashion, spotlighting Africa's vibrant design talent and the growing importance of regenerative fashion practices. As the event drew to a close, it became clear that the fashion industry in Kenya—and across the continent—is embracing a new era of creativity, sustainability, and innovation.

The event celebrated the rich cultural heritage of Africa through diverse collections that pushed boundaries while honoring traditional craftsmanship. From modern takes on classic African prints to avant-garde designs blending indigenous materials with cutting-edge techniques, the runway highlighted the incredible talent that the continent has to offer.

Designs by Bone, from Rwanda

But beyond the stunning collections, Nairobi Fashion Week 2025 also placed a significant emphasis on the future of regenerative fashion—an approach that goes beyond sustainability by actively improving the environment.

As concerns about the fashion industry’s environmental impact continue to grow, regenerative fashion is emerging as a promising solution. This year, many designers showcased collections made from locally sourced, organic, and regenerative materials that not only minimize waste but also restore and enhance the ecosystems from which they are derived.

Designs by Eva Wambutu a kenyan fashion designer

"We are witnessing a pivotal moment in the fashion industry, especially here in Africa, where the potential for regenerative practices is vast," said Brian Kihindas, Creative Director, at Nairobi Fashion Week 2025. "This year's event has not only showcased the incredible talent of African designers but also highlighted the need to rethink how fashion can contribute to the healing of our planet."

Designers from across the continent brought their unique voices to the global stage, celebrating the continent's diversity and rich cultural heritage. They showcased not just their innovative styles but also their commitment to responsible practices that reflect both environmental consciousness and cultural heritage.

Among the highlights is LaOculta, a womenswear brand rooted in both Kenya and Colombia. Founded in 2021 by Catalina and Sofia, LaOculta is dedicated to slow fashion, collaborating with artisans from both countries to create unique pieces that merge cross-cultural artisanal techniques with sustainable production.

Designs by L'Occulta, a cross cultural inspiration between Africa and Columbia

“We grew up around patterns, behind my mother’s sewing machines, her scissors always watching her entire life revolving around fashion. Having the opportunity to be close to textiles, artisans and the creative scene in both Africa and Columbia and being able to unite them in a single brand is incredibly special. For the first time there is a fashion brand that consciously and seriously brings together these two opposing issues,” says Catalina Puerta, Founder of La Oculta, a sustainability fashion brand that showcased at the event.

“Africa and Africans have been known for making the most out of limited resources, turning weaknesses into strengths, and creating great projects and wonderful things with very little. Fashion should follow the same path. We must set an example by presenting innovative proposals using minimal resources—especially reusable ones—so that fashion is no longer a source of pollution but rather a solution. Sustainability is now a fundamental part of my daily life, and without a doubt, it’s something I want La Oculta to have as part of its DNA.”

Designs from Maisha by Nusria

SOKOLATA, a high-end and eco-responsible ready-to-wear created in 2022 by Sikoti Mbaitjongue from Senegal also took the center stage to showcase her innovative designs.

The brand uses natural materials of African origin in their creations, including organic Senegalese cotton, raw cotton from Benin as well as various West African fabrics traditionally woven by hand.

The fashion minimizes its environmental impact thanks to the choice of its materials and its suppliers and their entire value chain is based in Africa, thus contributing to the development of a new ethical African fashion.

Also featured is Maisha By Nisria, a non-profit fashion and design studio based in Nakuru, Kenya. Known for its unique, handmade clothing, Maisha By Nisria specialises in upcycling and creative reuse, transforming discarded textiles into contemporary handmade pieces that stand out for their innovation.

Another Kenyan fashion designer who showcased in this seventh edition was Merkeba known for blending innovation, cultural identity, and sustainability into transformative collections. Kenyan womenswear designer Eva Wambutu returned to the runway after her impressive debut at Nairobi Fashion Week Season 6.

Designs by Native 1018 also from Rwanda

Known for her silhouette-focused designs, she has quickly emerged as a designer to watch in the fashion scene.

“Events like these create visibility and spark conversations about sustainability pushing the industry towards more sustainable practices. They also connect Fashion designers with resources and encourage innovation,” says Eva Wambutu, one of the designers who showcased at the event.

Jewellery and accessories brand Apar Gadek will add its unique flair to the event. Led by designer Shirley Anyango in collaboration with artisans from Kibera, Apar Gadek offers distinctive pieces made from materials like brass, recycled glass beads, and upcycled cow horn and bone, each item telling its own story.

Afro wema is another Kenyan brand who featured on the walk way. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Kibera, Nairobi, Afro Wema Workshops not only embraces the rich cultural tapestry of Kenya but also fosters a community-driven approach to fashion.

“Events like fashion weeks and industry exhibitions play a crucial role in aligning the industry with sustainability. This edition created a platform where brands can showcase their eco conscious innovations, foster collaborations and educate both consumers and stakeholders on responsible fashion,” says Tatiana Teixeira, founder and CEO Afro Wema

As the industry continues to evolve, the showcase has set a powerful precedent for how fashion can be both a celebration of culture and a force for environmental good.

With its informative panel discussions sessions, the event served as a call to action for designers, brands, and consumers alike to embrace regenerative fashion and to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the pursuit of a more sustainable and inclusive fashion industry.

The week-long celebration also emphasized the importance of empowering local artisans and communities. Designers collaborated with local craftspeople to produce garments that reflect the rich cultural practices of various Kenyan tribes, ensuring that fashion is not just sustainable but also equitable.

About Nairobi Fashion Week:

Dynamic Race PR initiated Nairobi Fashion Week (NFW) in 2013 with the goal of advancing the fashion industry in East Africa. The event bridges emerging and established designers with both local and international buyers and stockists.

In 2023, NFW launched the JUST Fashion campaign, promoting sustainability through responsible sourcing, eco-friendly materials, and ethical production.

Additionally, NFW introduced the Fashion Frontier Africa (FFA) incubator program in partnership with European e-tailor Cultrite, aimed at supporting African designers with mentorship and business development opportunities.

After completing its first cohort, FFA aims to reach 500 African designers. Having successfully completed six seasons, NFW continues to be a driving force for the future of fashion in Africa.

Photo Credits: Daniel Kempf-Seifried@Geschichtenvonunterwegs on social media