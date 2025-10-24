Billions set for a Weekend of Miracles as Healing Streams with Pastor Chris Begins Today!

Camili from Brazil:

“Yesterday, after participating in the Healing Streams, I noticed something amazing—my vision began to clear. Before, I couldn’t read properly and had difficulty seeing small letters. But later that evening, I realized I could see clearly. Today, I’m reading even the smallest text without any problem. God has restored my sight! Thank you, Jesus, for this miracle. Glory be to God forever!”

Monique from Canada:

“For one and a half years, I struggled with PTSD, which affected my lower back, knee, and hip. I needed a hip replacement. I couldn’t stand on my sore leg, lift it up, or walk without a walker—I could only wobble. Walking backward was impossible, and I had constant migraines. When Pastor Chris prayed, I felt tingling throughout my body. Now, I can stand on my leg, lift it, walk backward, and walk without a walker. The headaches are gone. I am healed! Glory, hallelujah!”

Chris Oamen from UAE:

“I was diagnosed with throat cancer and participated in the Healing Streams Live Healing Service from my hospital room in Dubai. Yesterday, Pastor Chris called my name in the virtual healing room and prayed, declaring the cancer dead. I believed it and rejoiced with my wife. Today, we visited the ENT specialist who performed an endoscopy—the cancer tumor in my throat is completely gone. Praise Master Jesus! To God be the glory.”

Santos Tomas from Honduras:

“For 8 years, I suffered from prostate cancer and could barely walk or lift my hands. During the prayer, Pastor Chris asked us to touch the area where we needed healing. I placed my hands on both sides of my stomach, which felt heavy and tight. Immediately, I felt a warm sensation throughout my body and began shaking. Now, I can walk and raise my hands—things I couldn’t do before—and my stomach feels free and loose. Glory to God! Thank you, Pastor Chris, for healing me.”