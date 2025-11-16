Beiersdorf Nigeria, global maker of the Nivea brand of consumer products and other personal care and grooming brands, has once again demonstrated its commitment to care beyond the skin. The company, through its global social mission initiative, NIVEA Connect, recently handed over ₦96.686 million to SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, underscoring its commitment to addressing social isolation and promoting mental well-being.

The handover of the funds to SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, a foremost non-governmental organisation that has championed the cause of family, trust, and togetherness for over 50 years, took place recently in Lagos. The donation is part of Beiersdorf Nigeria’s partnership with SOS Children’s Villages in Nigeria aimed at combating the growing challenge of social isolation and loneliness, especially among vulnerable children and young people.

Beyond Skincare: NIVEA Champions Mental Health Through the CONNECT Initiative

Through this initiative, Beiersdorf is extending care to over 33,000 beneficiaries across Nigeria by providing access to therapy, psychosocial support, and structured interventions that help people reconnect and rebuild emotional resilience. The event served as a touching reminder that true care encompasses not just the skin, but also the mind and heart.

Speaking at the event, Mr Dele Adeyole, Country Manager of Beiersdorf Nigeria, highlighted the brand’s purpose-driven approach to business and community. He noted that the NIVEA CONNECT initiative was born out of a genuine desire to address the growing challenge of social isolation and strengthen the emotional well-being of vulnerable groups. “True care goes beyond the surface; it is about touching lives and restoring connections that strengthen our shared humanity,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, a representative of SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria spoke about the importance of the partnership, describing how Beiersdorf’s intervention would provide lasting support to children and families in need of psychological and emotional help.

Fiyin Toyo, Marketing Director at Beiersdorf CEWA, stated that for Beiersdorf, care is not just a brand value, but a way of life. “At NIVEA, care is who we are. With this partnership, we’re expanding the definition of care to include emotional support and social connectedness, ensuring no one feels alone or unseen,” she said.

The event closed with remarks from Mobola Fatodu, Senior Brand Manager, who thanked everyone for their support and reaffirmed NIVEA’s continued commitment to impactful CSR initiatives that nurture communities and promote well-being.

The NIVEA CONNECT Fund Handover Ceremony serves as a powerful expression of care, a reminder that every act of compassion brings people closer together and that through initiatives like this, NIVEA continues to touch lives, one connection at a time.

