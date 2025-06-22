Kanekalon ready to provide solutions to Nigerian hair stylists & beauticians

Kanekalon, the Japanese quality fibre giant in the last four years has transformed from just producing fibres into providing beauty solutions to meet Nigerian hairdressers and stylist needs in the business.

According to the media statement by the Kanekalon representative, Mr. Poku, during the Kanekalon collaboration workshop event series with HAIRSTYLIST & BEAUTY EXPERT ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA - HABEAN - in Port Harcourt, the team has extensively surveyed the Nigerian market. It has improved its products to provide beauty solutions, enabling hairdressers and stylists in the state to upgrade their business skills to suit their customers' needs.

Poku, while showcasing one of the company's products - Darling Duchess- said its ultra-lite fibre has lasting shine and gets better with time, for all styles to be achieved using the product to suit the needs of every woman.

He informed that the distinguishing features of Kanekalon from other products in the market include its six unique characteristics of original Kanekalon fibre, namely:

Soft touch: No finger pain while braiding.

Easy to braid: It locks easily, and even an apprentice can learn faster using it.

Time saving: It saves turnaround time because of quality improvement.

Hot water set: The stylist does not need to boil water for too long to achieve curls.

Flame retardant: It has self-extinguishing features such that immediately it is removed from fire, the fire is quenched from the fibre.

Globally loved: For 65 years, the product has enjoyed maximum patronage and love from its customers around the globe.

The Darling Brand representative, Mrs Biola Yaqub, in her presentation gave an insight into what stylists do, describing them as hair creatives using the Darling hair product to bring out the beauty in women, which informs the choice of their motto "Find Your Beautiful ."

Mrs Yaqub said Darling products are designed to build confidence in women and with its unique appearance empowers the women by creating jobs that gives them financial freedom with the offer of a wide variety of colours for the beauticians and stylists such as colours 1,2,4,33, purple, ginger, turmeric, silver, white, yellow amongst others.

Yaqub, while also showcasing the Darling Duchess braid said it comes in regular cuts and pre-stretch and it's qualities are ultra-lite, flame retardant, easy to braid, hot water set, feel-good texture, tangle free, doesn't waste, easy to curl and has natural shiny looks, 100 percent premium Kanekalon fibre.

She added that the Darling Duchess comes in a variety of colours that enable colour blending for stylists to introduce to their customers the variety of colours offered by the brand as against making their hairs with the regular and traditional colours always.

In her remarks, the Founder of HABEAN, Mrs Beauty Okeku, acknowledged the association's partnership with her partners - Kanekalon, Darling and AH&B.

Okeku appreciated Kanekalon for the workshop collaboration that has impacted in no small measure in the lives of braiders and stylists in the beauty profession in Nigeria.

She affirmed that many stylists who have attended previous collaboration workshops organised by Kanekalon with their partners are doing better in their careers because they put the knowledge they garnered into practice, advising participants not to lose focus as the workshop progresses.

In attendance at the Kanekalon collaboration workshop event were the representatives of the Japanese fiber giant, Darling Brand, African Hair & Beauty Magazine, the founder of HABEAN Mrs Beauty Okeku, Stakeholders in the Port Harcourt Hair business.

KANEKALON, the Japanese fibre giant, was established in 1957 and has since spread across Africa, Asia, Europe and other parts of the world.

