A Global Celebration of Yoruba Heritage and Diaspora Reconnection

SloweGanzi International proudly presents ÀṢÉ10: A Reign of Peace, Culture & Unity, a Pan-African cultural festival dedicated to celebrating Yoruba heritage, inspiring global reconnection, and honoring a decade of visionary leadership under the Royal Patronage of Arolé Oduduwa, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojájá II, the 51st Ooni of Ife.

The inaugural edition of ÀṢÉ10, taking place from November 30 to December 7, 2025, marks the beginning of a movement uniting Yorubas at home and across the diaspora — from Africa to the Americas, the Caribbean, and beyond — to rediscover shared roots, renew cultural pride, and participate in shaping the Yoruba legacy for future generations.

Purpose and Vision

At its heart, ÀṢÉ10 is more than a festival, it is the continuation of cultural legacy. The programme seeks to:

● Showcase the depth and beauty of Yoruba heritage through art, music, scholarship, spirituality, and enterprise. ● Inspire the Yoruba diaspora and friends of Yoruba culture to reconnect with their ancestral home. ● Strengthen Pan-African unity through culture, creativity, and shared identity.

The event also commemorates the 10th Coronation Anniversary of Arolé Odùduwà, the Ooni of Ife, whose reign has championed peace, youth empowerment, and the global resurgence of Yoruba identity. Under his Royal Patronage, Ile-Ife continues to stand as the spiritual heart of the Yoruba world; a living bridge between tradition and innovation.

Festival Overview

From Lagos, the urban capital of Africa to where it all began, the ancient city of Ile-Ife, ÀṢÉ10 will unfold across eight immersive days of culture, dialogue, and celebration. Highlights include: ● Cultural Exhibitions & Art Installations – Celebrating Yoruba artistry, sculpture, and craftsmanship. ● Film & Documentary Premieres – Including Journey to Ife: A Renewal of Culture. ● Academic & Diaspora Forums – Global dialogues on Yoruba identity and Pan-African collaboration. ● Music, Dance & Performance Nights – Blending traditional ensembles with contemporary Afro-fusion. ● Fashion & Textile Showcase – Reinterpreting Yoruba heritage through modern design. ● Culinary Festival – A sensory journey through Yoruba and diaspora cuisine. ● Royal Banquet & Gala Night – Celebrating cultural leadership with distinguished global guests. ● Sacred Ceremonies – Traditional rites and processions central to Ife cosmology. ● Firework Displays – A breathtaking visual retelling of Yoruba history.

For the full programme and registration details, visit www.ase10.com .

The Legacy Project: Yoruba History & Arts Museum

As part of its long-term vision, SloweGanzi International will unveil a mock-up of the Yoruba History and Arts Museum, a landmark cultural institution to be established in Ile-Ife.

This Legacy Project represents a commitment to preserving, documenting, and sharing Yoruba art, history, and philosophy with the world.

Significance and Impact

● Cultural Preservation & Revival – Safeguarding Yoruba traditions through artistry, spirituality, and innovation. ● Diaspora Reconnection – Reuniting generations across continents through shared heritage. ● Economic Empowerment – Boosting local enterprise, tourism, and creative industries. ● Cultural Diplomacy – Positioning Ile-Ife as a global center of African thought, creativity, and identity.

Statements

“ÀṢÉ10 is more than a celebration — it is a call to reconnect, rediscover, and reassert the power of Yoruba heritage as a global force for unity and peace.”

— Representative, SloweGanzi International

“Over these ten years, His Majesty has reimagined traditional leadership, not as an artifact of the past, but as a living, evolving anchor for culture, unity, and development.”

— Her Royal Majesty, Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi

Call to Participation

ÀṢÉ10 invites participation from: ● Traditional rulers, cultural custodians, and diaspora leaders. ● Scholars, artists, entrepreneurs, and youth. ● Governments, development agencies, and corporate sponsors. ● Media houses and cultural institutions.

Join us in celebrating Yoruba heritage, unity, and peace in Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba civilization.

Visit: www.ase10.com

Follow: @Ase10Festival on all social media platforms

About SloweGanzi International

SloweGanzi International is a global sports and entertainment event company with offices in Silver Spring (Maryland), Portland (Oregon), and Nigeria. The company develops and executes special events with innovative strategies that create transformative experiences for audiences and brands alike.

Through strategic creativity, SloweGanzi connects culture, commerce, and community, delivering memorable experiences that inspire engagement, drive sponsorship value, and promote social and cultural growth.

About ÀṢÉ10

Powered by SloweGanzi International, “ÀṢÉ10 is a global cultural initiative launched in 2025 to showcase and celebrate the vast history and legacy of the Yoruba people to the world, particularly those whose ancestors left the shores of Africa centuries ago. Its inaugural edition coincides with the 10th Coronation Anniversary of Arolé Oduduwa, the Ooni of Ife, uniting Yoruba descendants and friends of the culture across continents in a week-long celeb#ration of peace, heritage, and unity.

