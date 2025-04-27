A day in the life of a Nigerian working-class babe

Often, when we think of working-class women in Nigeria, the picture that comes to mind is of beautiful office selfies and brunch dates. But there's more to it than the polished Instagram photos.

Let's be real - even the most gorgeous Nigerian babes are often caught between fighting traffic, dodging NEPA wahala, and balancing their budgets.

I know you're dying to know how life works with the big working-class babes you know, and I'll take you through the journey.

Hold on, as we talk about what a typical day in the life of most Nigerian working-class ladies is like.

The Very Beginning (5 AM)

Depending on where she is, her say may start anytime from 5 - 6 AM. She knows she must jump up as soon as the alarm rings if she doesn't want to risk being late to the office. So she jumps out of her bed, says a quick prayer, and gets ready. A quick makeup here and there, breakfast, and she's out of the house.

The Commute Olympics (6-7 AM)

If she wants her day to go as planned, she must leave the house as early as possible. If she lives in a busy city like Lagos, it'll take hours in traffic to reach her office. So the earlier she leaves, the better for her. Depending on where she works, she can choose a danfo, taxi, keke, or bike. The goal is to get to work before her boss starts another long motivational speech.

Work Mode (8 AM)

Once she's in the office, she doesn't want any distractions. It's the phone on DND mode, her eyes on her laptop, and she's clicking away. Meetings here and there. Emails to reply to. And deadlines to meet. Of course, she could take breaks here and there to see what's happening on Twitter and other places.

Lunch Time (1 PM)

Every working-class babe looks forward to their precious lunch break. It's not just about the time to eat. It's also the time to catch up on some office gossip with close colleagues. It could also be the time for some serious planning, investment lectures, and saving challenges.

The Countdown to Freedom (4 PM)

Energy is dropping.

The WhatsApp "side eye" messages to friends start:

“Omo I can’t do this anymore.”

“I need a soft life.”

Yet, work must be finished. Targets must be met. Bosses must be pleased.

She powers through the last few hours with pure determination—and maybe a little daydreaming about her Japa plans.

Homeward Hustle (5 PM)

Closing time?

Time for round two of the Lagos traffic survival game.

Sometimes, the journey home is almost as long as her entire workday. Podcasts, phone calls with friends, and snacking in traffic are survival strategies.

If PHCN/NEPA is kind, she comes home to light and Wi-Fi. If not, she sighs, turns on her generator (if she has one), or just powers her phone and vibes.